Jackson Racicot, 17, looked around before flashing a subtle smile to the camera. It would be his last day working at the Walmart in Grande Prairie in Alberta, Canada.

In the one-minute video, he’s seen punching in a code to boot up the store’s intercom system. Racicot was about to announce his resignation in a way many disgruntled employees could only dream of. This would be his coup de grace.

“Attention all shoppers, associates and management, I would like to say, to all of you today, that nobody should work here — ever.”

The video, which was posted last Thursday, had more than 1,500 shares and 1,200 likes on Facebook as of Wednesday afternoon. It was posted with the caption “How I quit my job today. Like, much watch.”

Racicot’s voice boomed through the loudspeakers as he claimed the store’s management didn’t care about the employees. He alleged that his boss, an assistant manager, called him a “waste of time.” He further accused the store of cutting employee benefits to save money.

“I’ve been a loyal employee here for over a year and a half, and I’m sick of all the bulls---, bogus write-ups, and my job,” he said. He ended his rant using expletives to curse management, his job and Walmart as a whole.

At least one person is heard cheering in the background after he slammed down the phone.

Racicot did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning. In an interview with the Star Edmonton, Racicot said he wanted to raise awareness about labor issues faced by employees at the store and other corporations. He told the Canadian news outlet that since posting the video, he’s been approached by numerous other Walmart employees who’ve expressed similar complaints.

Before he began his rant, he handed a more formal resignation letter to the assistant manager, he said. The Edmonton Journal reports that Racicot had secured his new job before quitting, and knew that’s the way he wanted to go out.

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post Wednesday morning. In a statement obtained by the Edmonton Journal, the company said they were looking into the incident and would address it internally.

“We are aware of the video circulating online and are disappointed by this incident. Respect for all individuals including our associates and customers is a core value at Walmart,” the statement read. “We are looking into this matter and will address it internally as required.”

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Racicot said he was seeking other Walmart employees who felt like they’d been mistreated by the company.

“I have a plan but I need your help to go thru with it,” he wrote.

It was not immediately clear what the plan entailed.

