

The four-bedroom townhouse at 19419 Rayfield Dr. in the Kingsview Ridge development has an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and upgraded appliances. (Pavlos Karali/Redfin)

The “drive until you qualify” idea is no myth, at least not when it comes to finding an affordable home to buy in the Washington area. While buyers in the District paid a median sales price of $602,250 in October, according to Bright MLS, the median sales price in Montgomery County, Md., was $425,000. Buyers with a budget capped at $400,000 may want to look at a townhouse outside the city limits to find the space they want within their budget.

For example, the townhouse at 19419 Rayfield Dr. in Germantown, priced at $399,500, has 2,280 square feet. The monthly homeowners association fee is $80, and annual taxes are $4,092.

Built in 2002, this townhouse in the Kingsview Ridge development has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The main level has hardwood floors, a living and dining area, a powder room and a deck overlooking the backyard and woods.

The eat-in kitchen includes granite counters and upgraded appliances. Upstairs, the master suite includes views of the woods and a large bathroom with a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms share a bathroom.

The lower level includes a bonus room that can be used as a bedroom with a full bathroom, a recreation room, a new washer and dryer and a sliding-glass door to a patio and the backyard. The townhouse comes with two assigned parking spaces and faces a playground.

Assigned schools include McNair Elementary, Kingsview Middle and Northwest High, all rated above-average by GreatSchools.org.

For more information, contact real estate agent Eric Hovanky with Redfin at 301-945-7916.