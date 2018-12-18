

President Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum in January 2019, the White House announced Tuesday, a surprise move because the annual gathering is widely considered a celebration of globalization and international collaboration. Trump, who preaches “America First,” has made it clear that he doesn’t agree with “globalist” thinking.

The World Economic Forum draws top business and political leaders in a ritzy Swiss ski resort town called Davos. There are typically few, if any, protests at the event, and the elite crowd was overwhelmingly welcoming to Trump when he and many of his top advisers attended the forum in January. Corporate executives repeatedly praised his tax cuts.

Trump tried to use the forum to tell the world that “America first is not America alone,” but that message quickly died as the president launched a global trade war just a few weeks after the World Economic Forum meetings. It’s unclear what he will say this year, but leaders from Europe, Canada, India and China are expected to attend as well, and they are likely to again lash out at Trump for his tariffs and his worldview.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has tried to position his country as a defender of the “international order” while Trump seeks to blow it up.

"China is approaching the center of the world stage and has become a recognized builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order,” Xi said Tuesday in a speech in China, a potential preview of what he or his top officials are likely to say in Davos.

According to the White House, joining the president in Davos this year will be Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, and adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, among other top staffers.

Trump has developed a good relationship with Klaus Schwab, a German engineer and economist who founded the forum in the 1970s. Schwab had a huge band play before Trump spoke onstage in January. He introduced the president by saying, "I’m aware that your strong leadership is open to misconceptions and biased interpretations.” That angered many Western media outlets, which argued that the statement was out of line.