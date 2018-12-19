The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates Wednesday, a widely expected move that President Trump has called “foolish” but that the central bank felt was necessary to keep the U.S. economy thriving. But the Fed also downgraded its economic outlook for 2019, triggering a steep sell-off in markets.

In a signal that head winds are rising, the Fed lowered its growth forecast for next year from 2.5 percent to 2.3 percent and indicated it would only do two interest rate hikes in 2019, down from its earlier forecasts of three hikes.

“Our forecast for next year is we’ll still have solid growth next year, declining unemployment and a healthy economy,” Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said during a news conference after the release of the Fed statement.

But Powell acknowledged there is a “fairly high degree of uncertainty” about where the economy and rates are going. Powell specifically pointed to a drag from weaker growth abroad and the sharp market decline.

Stocks swung dramatically following the Fed news, with all the major indexes tumbling. The Dow fell to a new low for the year. It had been cruising up 300 points for most of the day, but sold off sharply during Powell’s news conference to 504 points in the red, more than a 2 percent loss.

“The Fed is now acknowledging some of the early signs of weakness in the economy,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Fixed Income. “Fed officials see the expansion slowing and potentially coming to an end so there is no longer a need going forward for aggressive hikes like we had in 2017 and 2018.”

The latest move by the Fed brings interest rates up a quarter-point to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, the highest rate in more than a decade. It will make it more expensive for Americans to borrow money from the bank or on their credit cards.

But the new rate is still low by historical standards, and Powell tried to stress in his news conference that the economic outlook, while reduced, is still “positive” and “healthy.”

The Fed is trying to steer the U.S. economy into a Goldilocks era of solid growth, low unemployment and tame inflation, but it’s an incredibly tricky task. A growing number of business leaders and economic forecasters believe a recession is coming in 2020.

Trump and several prominent Wall Street investors have criticized Powell, saying the Fed has tightened interest rates too much this year. The Fed has done four rate hikes and still plans to do more.



“Some further gradual increases” in rates are likely needed, the Fed wrote in its statement. The word “some” is new in the statement and is likely meant to signal the Fed is getting close to pausing the hikes.

The Fed expects unemployment to fall to 3.5 percent next year, even lower than this year, and inflation to remain at a modest 1.9 percent. The Fed typically hikes interest rates to keep inflation in check, but the central bank slightly lowered its inflation forecast for next year, a sign Fed leaders aren’t expecting a major surprise.

“Wages have moved up for workers across a wide range of occupations, a welcome development,” Powell said during the news conference. “Wage increase do not need to be inflationary.”

While the hike was widely expected — 84 percent of economists surveyed by The Washington Post thought it was the right move — markets have been on edge in recent weeks about whether the economy is going to slow gently or sharply next year and how the Fed will react. Powell is trying to assess whether the market sell-off is temporary or indicative of deeper problems ahead.

The Dow Jones industrial average has fallen 10 percent from its September peak, wiping out all gains for the year and setting up the Dow for its worst annual performance since 2008. Other markets, especially high-yield debt, are also showing signs of stress and making it more difficult for companies to borrow money.

Trump has criticized the Fed and Powell, blaming the rate hikes for a market sell-off. The president tweeted twice this week that it would be “a mistake” for the Fed to raise interest rates again, and he has repeatedly called the central bank “foolish” and “crazy.”

Powell said the Fed remains independent and decides monetary policy “in a nonpolitical way.”

“Political considerations have played no role whatsoever in our discussions or decisions about monetary policy”, he said.

But many parts of the economy continue to show strength. Unemployment remains at nearly a 50-year low, and growth is hovering around 3 percent this year, which would be the fastest annual pace of growth since 2005.

“If Fed officials overreact to the market moves, which are only taking us back to where the market was about a year ago and still leave us with one of the strongest bull markets in history, they would severely depreciate their credibility,” said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree.

The decision Wednesday to hike rates was unanimous with all 10 Fed leaders voting in favor of the increase. The Fed’s next meeting takes place Jan. 29-30, and the Fed will hold a news conference after all eight meetings next year in which leaders decide on interest rates, which has never happened before and should give Powell more flexibility to adjust policy and respond to the latest market and economic conditions.

Thomas Heath contributed to this report.

