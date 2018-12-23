

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during his interview with Reuters in Jerusalem October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the heads of the biggest U.S. banks on Sunday to confirm they are financially sound and not experiencing excessive financial stress, a highly unusual pre-Christmas outreach coming during a challenging time for investors.

Mnuchin wrote on Twitter that he called the chief executives of Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

“The CEOs confirmed that they have ample liquidity available for lending to consumer, business markets, and all other market operations,” a Treasury Department statement said in a statement posted by Mnuchin. The CEOs added “that they have not experienced any clearance or margin issues and that the markets continue to function properly.”

The unusual message came after the worst week in the stock market in a decade, with many sectors now down 20 percent from their peak. The market decline has raised concerns about whether the economy is slowing faster than widely appreciated and has also stolen a favorite talking point of President Trump. But banks have not reported the kind of financial stresses that would limit their ability to lend to consumers and businesses or any other significant risks to financial stability.

The statement also came amid spiking concerns on Wall Street that President Trump might move to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell, which became the subject of fierce speculation Saturday after several news outlets reported that the president had asked associates whether dismissing the central bank chief would be possible. Mnuchin released a statement on Saturday afternoon saying Trump disagrees with Powell but does not think he has the “right” to fire him.

In his Sunday statement, Mnuchin also said he would convene a call of the President’s Working Group on financial markets on Monday — Christmas Eve — a group that includes the Fed, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trade Commission.

“We continue to see strong economic growth in the U.S. economy with robust activity from consumers and businesses,” Mnuchin said in his statement. “With the government shutdown, Treasury will have critical employees to maintain its core operations at Fiscal Services, IRS, and other critical functions within the government.