The Federal Reserve has a problem that has nothing to do with being on the receiving end of some mean tweets from President Trump. That’s the fact that the economic data and financial markets are telling different stories right now.

On the one hand, it might not be the best of times, but with unemployment at an almost 50-year low of 3.7 percent and inflation close to its 2 percent target, things certainly seem good enough to justify raising rates from what, by historical standards, are still fairly low levels. But, on the other hand, while it’s far from the worst of times, the recent sell-off in stocks and tightening of financial conditions seem to be saying that there could be enough trouble on the horizon that we’d be better off taking a wait-and-see approach to any more rate hikes.

The question, then, was which tale of these two economies the Fed was going to believe. And the answer was ... both? Actually, yes. In true Solomonic fashion, the Fed tried to split the difference by raising rates today, but signaling that it’s less likely to do so in the future. In particular, it said that unemployment can be a bit lower than it thought it could before we have to worry about inflation, that interest rates don’t have to be as high as it thought to keep prices in check, and that, as a result of both this and the uncertain outlook, it only expects to raise rates two times next year instead of the three it originally had.

Markets hated it.

Why was that? Well, investors didn’t want to hear that the Fed was simply going to slow the pace of its rate hikes, but rather that it was going to stop them completely — at least until it was clear that the economy could handle them. Even better, from their point of view, would have been if it had also said that it was going to take a break from shrinking its bond holdings by the $50 billion a month that it’s been doing recently. That’s another form of monetary tightening that, although economic theory says it shouldn’t be as big a deal, has nonetheless become a neuralgic concern for markets that assign a totemic significance to the size of the central bank’s balance sheet.

All of which is to say that markets don’t want the Fed to put its foot on the brake any more than it already has. Between the possibility of a trade war, the likelihood of a global slowdown and the certainty of higher borrowing costs for businesses, the recovery is already facing more than enough hazards without the Fed unnecessarily adding to them. And that’s the most important point: the economy might be able to deal with higher interest rates, but it doesn’t need them. Not right now. That’s because wage and price growth have still been fairly weak even as job growth has been so strong. There’s little chance, then, of inflation getting too high if the Fed leaves rates where they are for the next few months, and even less of it getting out of control after that since the Fed can always just raise rates as much as it takes to rein prices in. Conversely, though, there’s a limit to how much it can cut interest rates — those are only 2.5 percent today — if it needs to fight a recession that it accidentally started. That means its bias should always be toward following the most cautious plan of action, and then being even more cautious than that.

Now, to be fair, the Fed is trying to let us know that it’s open to making this kind of short-term adjustment as soon as possible. It’s just afraid of losing some of its long-term credibility if that’s too soon. Specifically, the Fed doesn’t want to be seen as either bailing out the markets when the economy might not need to be, or bowing to political pressure from certain Twitter commentators. It’s a sensible strategy except for one thing: letting the long-term guide the short-term too much can be how you make mistakes. Indeed, it’s a pretty good description of what happened in 2015 when the Fed didn’t let a shaky global economy stop it from raising rates amidst a buoyant domestic one — sound familiar? — in no small part because it had promised it would. The result was a mini-recession that forced it to back off doing anything for the next year.

Welcome to the Fed’s Groundhog Day.