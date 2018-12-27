

Specialist Vera Liu and trader James Matthews work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, with real estate, raw materials and energy stocks leading a broad rebound from Monday's steep losses. (Richard Drew/AP)

U.S. markets were down more than 2 percent on Thursday morning, giving up some of their big gains from Wednesday, the best single day of trading in almost a decade.

Rattled by political uncertainty, the Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 475 points. The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index were both down 2.14 percent.

December has been brutal for Wall Street. A number of factors, including a trade conflict with China, interest-rate hikes, President Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve and a partial government shutdown, have rattled investors in the worst month since the financial crisis. Since Dec. 1, the S&P 500 is down more than 10 percent.

On Wednesday, after a rough four-day losing streak and a notably bleak Christmas Eve, markets were buoyed by reports of record-breaking holiday retail performances and assurances by Trump that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell’s job was not in jeopardy. The Dow snagged its biggest point gain in history , surging 1,086 points.

But some analysts were not confident the buying would continue.

“While yesterday’s rally was very encouraging, we could see some additional selling in the last few days of the year while ongoing concerns over the government shutdown and existing concerns over the near-term economic outlook,” Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners, wrote in a note to investors Thursday.

Wednesday’s success in U.S. markets was also met with skepticism in Asia and Europe, where markets reopened after a Christmas break. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped nearly 4 percent to 20,077 after suffering big losses earlier in the week. But other Asian markets were relatively neutral. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.6 percent to 2,483.09; the Hang Seng Index was down 0.7 percent at 25,478.88. In Europe, post-Christmas performance was shaky. Germany’s DAX fell 0.3 percent to 10,601.98; France’s CAC 40 rose 0.8 percent to 4,664.54. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat at 6,685.64.

The end of 2018 has brought a chain of political surprises, including the sudden resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Trump’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria against the advice of his national security team. While some predicted Trump might soften his stance in the budget dispute over the border wall after seeing the uncertainty rile the markets, his tweets Thursday morning suggested that the government shutdown might extend into the new year.

“Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need border security and a wall on the southern border,” the President tweeted. “Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats? "