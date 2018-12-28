

Specialist Thomas McArdle, left, and trader Michael Milano worked on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the close of trading on Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

U.S. markets opened positive Friday, capping off a turbulent week that saw a brutal losing streak and the best single day of trading in a decade.

Thursday’s wild swings mirrored the volatility that has defined December, with markets sinking nearly 3 percent, then making a last-minute turnaround to close with modest gains. On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 110 points shortly after open. The S&P 500 was up 0.55 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4 percent.

After Wall Street’s recovery, overseas markets followed suit despite a challenging start. With the exception of Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, which slipped 0.31 percent to 20014.77, Asian markets logged mild gains. Hong Kong’s Hang Sang was up 0.1 percent at close; the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.44 percent. European markets rebounded after a grim Thursday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 up 2 percent in midday trading. Germany’s DAX up more than 1.7 percent. France’s CAC 40 was up more than 2 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 was up more than 2.3 percent.

December has been brutal for Wall Street. A trade conflict with China, the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates, which drew attacks by President Trump, and a partial government shutdown have rattled investors in the worst month for the markets since the financial crisis. Since Dec. 1, the S&P 500 is down more than 10 percent. The uncertainty has dampened consumer attitudes, according to the Conference Board, a business research group, which said its consumer confidence index fell more than expected this month despite a strong labor market. Concerns about an economic slowdown have pushed consumer expectations for the future to their lowest point since November 2016.

As the market has flirted with bear territory, many analysts have wondered if this is the beginning of an economic slowdown. Political volatility has destabilized the markets, but this week’s big turnaround is evidence that the economy is still strong despite a bevy of tensions and unknowns, according to Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners.

“We are reaching the end of the forced selling pressure and panic that have driven the market lower throughout the month of December,” Feinseth wrote in a note to investors Friday. “Even as a number of negative factors including the government shutdown still remain, reassuring comments from Fed Chair [Jerome] Powell and positive movement on U.S.-China trade talks are starting to provide some support for the market. "