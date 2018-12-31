

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 7: Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses the crowd at the Massachusetts Democratic Coordinated Campaign Election Night Celebration in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Sen. Warren was re-elected. (Photo by Sarah Rice for The Washington Post)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is running for president on proposals to transfer corporate power to workers, have the government produce prescription drugs and create millions of new homes through federal intervention.

Warren has touted her policies as a way to use government to shift the benefits of economic growth from big businesses and the rich to America’s middle and working classes.

“America’s middle class is under attack,” Warren said in a video to supporters as she announced her presidential bid on Monday. “How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie. And they enlisted politicians to cut them a bigger slice.”

Warren does not see herself as a socialist, and has in interviews rejected the label by saying she is a “capitalist to my bones.” The senator does support some plans to have the federal government take over certain industries, as she has signed on as a co-sponsor to a bill from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) to federalize national health insurance.

But of the key policies Warren is championing, most aim to use the federal government’s power to restructure markets -- rather than have the federal government take them over directly. These policies reflect her perspective that a handful of concentrated economic interests have come to unfairly dominate certain sectors, and that federal intervention can reform markets to make them fairer by opening them up to greater competition.

Her housing bill, for instance, centers on trying to repeal restrictive local zoning codes rather than building new federally-owned housing, as some on the left have proposed.

Warren has focused on breaking up what she sees as monopolies in the technology sector and other industries through new antitrust enforcement, and she has criticized anti-competitive behavior by large tech companies.

And one of her most recently passed pieces of legislation in fact decreases the government’s footprint, deregulating the hearing aid industry by allowing Americans to purchase them over the counter.

Whether that approach can power Warren to the top of the primary pack or the White House is another matter. To critics on her right, Warren’s suite of policy proposals -- many of which require tens of billions in new federal spending -- still look a lot like big government socialism.

“Her impulse to mend but not end capitalism is the right one,” said Jim Kessler, executive vice president at Third Way, a center-left think-tank. “But I think some of her ideas, like single-payer, may work for a base Democratic audience but not anybody else.”

Here’s a look at some of key pieces of legislation Warren has authored or supported.

Worker power over corporations. Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act, introduced this summer, is perhaps her most distinctive contribution to the field of progressive U.S. policy-making.

Most significantly, the plan would require large U.S. corporations to have 40 percent of their board of directors selected by company employees. This proposal aims to redirect trillions of dollars to American workers, as labor’s share of the national income has continued to fall despite rising corporate profits over the last several decades.

“It used to be that as firm profits grew, they grew for both workers and shareholders -- everybody gained when the economy as a whole gained,” said Robert C. Hockett, a law professor at Cornell University who helped Warren write the proposal. “The point is to give wage-earners a much stronger voice in the determination of their own compensation.”

This “codetermination” proposal would only apply to firms bigger than $1 billion, and is modeled primarily after Germany, where workers have been given a seat on corporate boards since the 1970’s.

The bill would also require corporate expenditures on political candidates to be approved by shareholders, and would eliminate incentives Warren says encourages corporate executives to pay out dividends rather than plow profits back into their businesses.

Allen Sinai, chief economist at Decision Economics, said in theory he did not oppose having more worker input on corporate boards, but said Warren’s plan goes too far and would be difficult to carry out.

“It would be a revolution in corporate America and extremely disruptive, and counter-productive because it’s so extreme,” Sinai said. “It’s far-fetched and totally impractical.”

Going after the monopoly power. In 2016, Warren delivered a speech calling for the federal government to crackdown on tech giants and other corporate monopolies, arguing the country needs a more robust antitrust policy.

A year later, the Democratic Party leadership incorporated antitrust reform in its “Better Deal” blueprint, which allies of Warren credit in part to the senator’s advocacy.

“People don’t remember, but monopoly wasn’t really an issue on people’s radars at the time,” said Matt Stoller, policy director at the Open Markets Institute, where Warren delivered the 2016 speech. “It was the first time a politician had criticized big tech for being monopolistic in a big way.”

Warren’s demand that Apple, Google, and Amazon face antitrust scrutiny fits her broader push on the dangers of monopoly power to the American economy. Earlier this month, Warren unveiled a bill that would create a public option for pharmaceutical drugs, giving the government the power to produce an affordable generic version of certain drugs that see big price increases.

“Promoting competition used to be a central goal of economic policymaking,” Warren wrote in The Washington Post. “Today, in market after market, competition is dying as a handful of giant companies gain more and more market share.”

Similarly, earlier this year, Warren also unveiled a housing bill that would aim to reward local governments for relaxing strict zoning laws that have prevented developers from expanding the supply of housing. The plan also calls for investing billions more in government spending in affordable housing projects, as well as helping black families historically hurt by federal housing practices.

“Warren believes markets can be the mechanism for overthrowing the aristocrats who have all the money,” Stoller said.

Nationalize health insurance, $15 an hour minimum wage. But while many of her policies stop short of having the government federalize parts of the private sector, Warren has also embraced many of the ideas that align with the left.

The best example of this is Warren’s support of Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan to nationalize the health insurance industry. That plan rejects the Affordable Care Act’s market-based approach to reforming health insurance by allowing consumers to buy plans on open exchanges, instead requiring the government to provide insurance to every American.

Similarly, Warren’s plan to confront the opioid epidemic would require the federal government to help treat millions of additional Americans who face addiction. Modeled after the national response to the AIDS epidemic, that plan would pour $100 billion in federal funding over 10 years to fighting the opioid epidemic.

Warren has also cosponsored a bill requiring a national $15 an hour minimum wage, as well as a plan that would make it easier for workers to form and join unions.