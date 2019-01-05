

Christian Bale and Amy Adams as Dick and Lynne Cheney in "Vice." The movie, from the upstart Annapurna Pictures, is the most nominated film at the Golden Globes. How the film does at the show could spell the company's fate. (Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures via AP)

It’s the place where the entertainment world gathers to look fashionable, listen to Oprah, hand out prizes and find actors mysteriously stuck in the bathroom.

But the Golden Globes is also an event with the potential to tilt business fortunes. The approximately 90 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that choose those prizes? They hold plenty of power.

Movies that draw Globes attention can get a needed box-office boost. A big win, meanwhile, will incentivize a studio or network to move in a new direction, to great profit (or loss). Streamers and other upstarts can find themselves newly on the map when the Globes, which loves a new series like a superhero loves a mission, awards a rookie show a big prize in those anyone’s-guess TV categories.

And the ceremony as a whole can be a cash cow for NBC — if the ratings are right.

When the 76th annual ceremony kicks off from Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton on Sunday, power brokers and pundits will be watching the story lines that could impact the bottom line — and the kinds of movies and shows companies will be releasing to us. Here are five of them.

Netflix feels the prestige

The streamer has gone all in this year on “Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón’s Spanish-language, black-and-white film about the women who raised him in 1970s Mexico City. The company bought distribution rights to the Participant Media-financed movie — long before Cuarón was even finished making it — despite the obvious commercial challenges. In the months since, executives have been spending big on events to woo voters all over North America. They want Golden Globes and Oscars, and they want them badly.

If the company can pull off a major win Sunday — best motion picture, drama or best director is what they’re eyeing, though few would object to a screenplay prize — it will fix the company firmly within the establishment and up the odds Netflix will keep releasing movies like these. Of course, even in failure the streamer could make another go in future seasons. But a rebuff in major categories after all this could well have a chilling effect. Nothing less than Netflix’s future film direction, in other words, hangs in the balance at this year’s Globes and Oscars.

If “Roma” does win best drama, it would swipe the prize from “A Star Is Born,” the pundits' and oddsmakers' front-runner and a movie Warner Bros. took a flier on in its own right, given modern studios' aversion to all things grown-up. WB won’t need incentive to keep going upscale though: “Star” has already grossed $200 million domestically and nearly $400 million worldwide, turning it into one of the most successful remakes ever.

Hearing the oracle

Annapurna Pictures is one of the most intriguing entertainment companies out there. A filmmaker-friendly production firm started by Megan Ellison — scion of Larry Ellison’s Oracle fortune — it evolved two years ago into a full-fledged studio. The transition hasn’t been easy. The company’s big hopeful last year, the period police-brutality drama “Detroit,” sputtered. And though Annapurna had an indie breakout with “Sorry to Bother You” over the summer, in the fall it underwent a shake-up when a prominent executive left and the company backed out of its high-profile Roger Ailes drama just before production. The Golden Globes is a chance for it to get its business on track.

Annapurna has the most-nominated movie at the show: “Vice,” Adam McKay’s look at Richard B. Cheney with Christian Bale as the former vice president and Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney. Those six nominations could come in handy. If Annapurna wins a few prizes, especially best picture-comedy/musical, the attention could spill over to the box office. The movie has done decently so far, with $24 million since opening on Christmas. But the Globes have a chance to take it — and Annapurna, finally — into genuine hit territory. Without one, Annapurna’s future, and the chancier movies they’ve been gambling on, is a lot less certain.

Annapurna has another Globes hopeful just rolling out to theaters: Nicole Kidman was nominated for best actress, drama for the LAPD thriller “Destroyer.” A Kidman win could be the publicity the movie urgently needs.

Incidentally, speaking of best actress, drama outside of “Lady Gaga’s” nomination for “A Star Is Born,” the category is rife with some of the most niche movies you’ll see outside a film-school house party. Besides “Destroyer” there’s Melissa McCarthy’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Glenn Close’s “The Wife” and Rosamund Pike’s “A Private War.” None has grossed more than $10 million. A win can’t save those other three though — they all came to theaters months ago.

Does it rate?

It’s tough to overstate how important the Globes are to NBC. Award shows, with their live-event appeal and attendant social-media buzz, have been among the few relatively stable bets on broadcast television lately. Last year’s Globes was the highest-rated non-sports telecast in the 10 months that preceded it, with 19 million viewers tuning in. The Globes in 2017 was the second-highest-rated non-football show of the year in the key ages 18 to 49 demographic. And ad dollars follow when the 18-49s are watching. So yeah, they need it.

But it needs to stay the course. Last year’s telecast slipped 5 percent in total viewers. And the general gravity on broadcast television is in one direction: down, down, down.

It isn’t just about this year, either: NBC this fall signed a new deal with producer Dick Clark Productions to keep the Globes on the network for a whopping eight more years.

There are more stakes. The Globes in recent years has been a key promotional platform for Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon, NBC’s late-night personalities that hosted the Globes.

This year, co-host Andy Samberg will seek to get the newly situated “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” the former Fox comedy that debuts later in the week on NBC, some attention. If he fares well, he can boost not just the Globes but a sitcom that, well, could really use a ratings hike.

Not easy being ‘Green Book’

The Viggo Mortensen-Mahershala Ali buddy dramedy set in the 1960s South was one of the most crowd-pleasing movies coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival. The Universal-Participant collaboration, which won the coveted audience prize north of the border and scored sky-high on pre-release audience testing, was tabbed as this year’s “Hidden Figures.” Alas, what’s been concealed most is its box office: Where the NASA audience favorite garnered $170 million in box office, “Green Book” has managed just $33 million in nearly two months of release.

The Globes is a shot at redemption. If the film can pull out a win in best picture, comedy or musical, that might lift its sagging fortunes at the box office and maybe even make a few Oscar voters take notice.

If not? One of the film’s industry’s most intriguing narratives of the year — modestly budgeted old-fashioned road movie attempts to conquer the 21st-century — might come to a meek ending. Ditto future movies like it.

Come stream away

The Globes are famous for jumping on board a new show early and putting a network or service on the map right along with it. Voters gave an identity-seeking USA Network a new kind of respect when it handed the first big prize to the rookie series “Mr. Robot” (best TV series, drama) in 2016, and legitimized Amazon Prime with early best TV series, comedy/musical wins for “Transparent” and dark horse “Mozart in the Jungle” a few years back.

This year, every network in the best television series, drama field has something to gain (or lose).

FX, which has both “Pose” and the final season of “The Americans” nominated, could use some corporate currency as it heads into new ownership at the Walt Disney Co. Amazon, meanwhile, has never had a best TV series, drama nominee until this year’s “Homecoming”; a win would establish it as a player in ways it has never been before. (The company’s video division has been in some transition after those early successes of “Transparent” and “Jungle” and just began to get back on track with a comedy/musical win for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” last year; the show is nominated again.)

(Amazon.com’s founder and chief executive, Jeffrey P. Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)

And the BBC could gain a new foothold in the United States if “Bodyguard” (the BBC One-produced show airs on Netflix here) or “Killing Eve,” from BBC America, take the win. If the broadcaster starts pouring it on, we could be looking at (yet another) British Invasion.

Without the presumptive favorite “This Is Us” from NBC even nominated, this is an opportunity for any one of a number of upstart players to establish themselves and get people talking. An opportunity, in other words, for their own Oprah moment.