

Memory chips make up the lion’s share of Samsung's profits and more than a third of its sales. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg News)

Samsung Electronics dramatically cut its guidance for fourth-quarter profits Tuesday as demand falls for its memory chips and smartphones. The world’s biggest smartphone maker said it expects to see an operating profit of $9.7 billion, down nearly 29 percent from last year. Analysts had been expecting profits of more than $13.5 billion.

The South Korean tech giant attributed its tumbling profits to a rise in competition in smartphones and the increasing pressure of “mounting macro uncertainties.” The company also pointed to “lackluster” demand for memory chips as a point of concern. Memory chips make up the lion’s share of the company’s profits and more than a third of its sales. Samsung emphasized that sales of memory chips were likely to improve later in the year as new smartphones are released.

Samsung’s news comes just a week after a similar grim forecast from Apple, which lowered its sales estimates for the first time in 15 years because of slowing iPhone sales in China, according to chief executive Tim Cook. Apple’s shares sank 10 percent and sent shock waves through the tech industry and global markets as they struggle to price the threat of China’s slowing economy.

Other industries have begun to show signs of unsteadiness thanks to lessened Chinese buying power: Jaguar Land Rover briefly closed a factory in Britain after September sales in China dropped by half. LVMH, the luxury giant that owns Louis Vuitton and that has often been used as a barometer for consumer spending in China, said the country was spending “a little bit less.”

Among the most China-exposed industries — jeopardized by President Trump’s trade war, along with an impending slowdown — tech stocks that once seemed unassailable have been hit hard over the past few months, with the Nasdaq falling 17 percent since its late August peak.

One of the pillars of the tech industry, Samsung makes its own products and supplies components to other tech juggernauts such as Apple. Samsung had made record profits over the past year and a half thanks to a boom in smart devices around the world. But in recent months, a major drop-off in smartphone demand led to a 13 percent decrease in the company’s shipments last quarter from a year ago, according to the International Data Corporation.