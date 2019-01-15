

The Internal Revenue Service Building in Washington (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tens of thousands of Internal Revenue Service workers will come back to work for tax filing season later this month under the agency’s new emergency plan for the government shutdown, but the agency will remain unable to fulfill some key functions, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The IRS’s new plan for tax filing season calls for keeping 46,000 IRS employees on the job during filing season, meaning that close to 60 percent of the agency’s workforce will soon work despite the lapse in the agency’s funding. At the start of the government shutdown in late December, fewer than 10,000 IRS workers -- about 12 percent of its overall workforce -- were kept on the job.

Bringing back workers is necessary to “maintain the integrity of the federal tax collection process,” the Treasury Department said in its updated shutdown plan released Tuesday.

The Trump administration has not said whether the shutdown will cause it to postpone the tax filing season, which is expected to be particularly complicated this year because of the new GOP tax law.

The Trump administration has faced skepticism over some of its moves during the shutdown to minimize the scope of the damage to American taxpayers.

“It just strikes me as we go forward that we’re increasingly moving toward the Trump administration making convenient choices as to the pieces of government they like and think are essential,” said Philip Hackney, a law professor and tax expert at the University of Pittsburgh.