

In this July 17, 2017, file photo, the Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix announced Tuesday that it is raising its prices. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Netflix is raising U.S. subscription prices 13 to 15 percent in the biggest rate increase in its history, the company announced Tuesday.

Although the company has raised prices in the past, this is the first increase that will be applied to all 58 million U.S. subscribers, as well as subscribers in 40 countries in Latin America where Netflix bills in U.S. dollars. The most popular subscription plan will now cost $13 a month, up from $11. The cheapest subscription will cost $8.99, up from $7.99.

The price increase will help fund Netflix’s glut of original films and shows, into which the company poured more than $12 billion in 2018, according to an assessment from Goldman Sachs. Some efforts, such as horror flick “Bird Box” and romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” have found overwhelming success, but many others have tanked. Now the pressure is on to keep producing blockbusters that will help draw customers away from competitors.

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members,” a Netflix spokesman said in a statement.

Customers will be notified of the increase via email and through the Netflix app at least 30 days before the price increase takes effect; timing will vary depending on the customer’s billing cycle.

Netflix is already facing tough competition from other streaming services such as Amazon, Hulu and HBO, and the streaming service landscape is about to become even more crowded as AT&T and Disney both introduce streaming options later this year. In its quest for dominance in both streaming and production, the company has had to borrow billions to finance its initiatives. It had already racked up $12 billion in debt when it announced it would be borrowing an additional $2 billion in October.

This is the fourth time Netflix has raised subscription prices since it launched a streaming-only plan in 2010, but in past cases, the price of the basic streaming plan stayed the same. Past price increases have drawn backlash, with the company losing 600,000 subscribers after it raised prices in 2011. Still, Netflix remains the one of the cheapest streaming options, with a basic plan that is less expensive than Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO.

Based in Los Gatos, Calif., Netflix boasts more than 130 million subscribers worldwide. The company’s shares soared 6 percent in response to news of the price hike.