

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, leaves a photo opportunity with the female Democratic members of the 116th US House of Representatives outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2019. (SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has secured a position on one of the House’s most powerful committees, pitting the New York Democrat against the Wall Street banks she has long criticized.

With a seat on the House Financial Services Committee, Ocasio-Cortez could find herself questioning Wells Fargo’s CEO, Tim Sloan, about years of allegations that the bank has abused customers, or Ben Carson, director of Housing and Urban Development about affordable housing. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to sit on this committee as a freshman,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter late last night.

The committee will be led by another progressive hero, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), the first woman and first African American to lead the committee.

Privately, banking industry executives and lobbyists have expressed mixed feelings about Waters' leadership and Ocasio-Cortez’s short, but already convincing, track record for driving public conversations.

While Waters is a well known figure who has served on the committee for more than 20 years and developed a reputation for bipartisan deal making, Ocasio-Cortez’s legislative style is still unknown. Big banks have already largely given up on securing significant new regulatory relief through Congress until after the 2020 presidential election, but being repeatedly hauled before the Financial Services Committee could still produce embarrassing headlines and lengthy investigations.

On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez said she was particularly interested in several topics, including “the student crisis, examining for-profit prisons/ICE detention, and exploring the development of public & postal banking.”

These are all issues that the banking industry watches closely. They have opposed, for example, efforts to create potentially competitive banking operations within the U.S. Postal Service and by local governments.

Financial Services is one of just four exclusive committees in the House. It oversees big banks, lending, & the financial sector.



Ocasio-Cortez may also find herself pitted against some moderate Democrats on the committee. In 2017, she spoke out against a banking deregulation bill that passed the House with some Democratic support.

“Banks have lobbied big [for] Democrats to champion deregulation+make it look ‘bipartisan.’," she said on Twitter. “That is why I am running for Congress. Because we cannot stand idly as big banks gut every last protection working families have left.”