

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate held steady at 4.45 percent. (J. Lawler Duggan for The Washington Post)

Without access to the usual economic data because of the federal government shutdown, mortgage lenders are left with a murky picture of where the economy is headed. Their uncertainty has left mortgage rates stuck in place.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 4.45 percent with an average 0.4 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.) It was 4.04 percent a year ago.

The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 3.88 percent with an average 0.4 point. It was 3.89 percent a week ago and 3.49 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average rose to 3.87 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.83 percent a week ago and 3.46 percent a year ago.

“Mortgage rates were flat this week, standing pat near their lowest levels since spring 2018 despite signs of market weakness and ongoing uncertainty at home and abroad,” said Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow. “As the U.S. government shutdown entered its fourth week, markets have had to navigate a period of heightened economic uncertainty without the usual insights that government data typically provide. … Until the announcement of a government reopening, higher volatility but a net sideways trend in rates is likely to continue.”

[Partial government shutdown is hurting some borrowers seeking a mortgage]

This pause has caused an uptick in activity in the housing market.

“Empowered by temporarily lower rates and a strong job market, would-be home buyers are taking action, driving mortgage applications higher and hopefully absorbing some of inventory increases from the last few months,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com. “But there are still some wild cards on the horizon, including Brexit-induced uncertainty, potentially slower global economic growth, and a slower moving [Federal Reserve], which could keep rates low.”

Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found that nearly two-thirds of the experts it surveyed say rates will remain relatively stable in the coming week. Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, is one who expects rates to hold steady.

“Hard to see bond yields and mortgage rates rising amid a government shutdown that is a mounting economic drag and lacking some important economic data points,” McBride said.

[‘Could you make these guys essential?’: Mortgage industry gets shutdown relief after appeal to senior Treasury officials]

Meanwhile, the shutdown hasn’t deterred mortgage applications. Buyers taking advantage of lowest mortgage rates in eight months drove application volume to its highest level since April 2010, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — increased 13.5 percent from a week earlier, the second week in a row of double-digit increases. The refinance index jumped 19 percent from the previous week, while the purchase index climbed 9 percent.

The refinance share of mortgage activity was at its highest level in nearly a year, accounting for 46.8 percent of all applications.

“Mortgage lenders for the second straight week reported a solid increase in mortgage applications, with total volume last week coming in at the highest level since last February,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Even more notable was the jump in purchase applications, which came in 11 percent above a year ago and at the strongest level in nearly nine years.”

