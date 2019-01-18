

The Tesla logo is seen in Taipei. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

Tesla announced Friday that it is reducing its workforce by 7 percent, a cost-cutting measure designed to help the company make its Model 3 sedan more accessible in the mass market.

In a memo to employees, chief executive Elon Musk said the layoffs are a way to boost margins as the company plans to ramp up production on the Model 3 while also bringing down the price. But Musk warned the road ahead was “very difficult.”

“While we have made great progress, our products are still too expensive for most people,” Musk wrote. “Tesla has only been producing cars for a decade, and we’re up against massive, entrenched competitors. The net effect is that Tesla must work much harder than other manufacturers to survive while building affordable, sustainable products.”

Valued at $50 billion, the Palo Alto-based company has struggled for years to turn its sleek, battery-powered cars into mainstream products. Currently priced at $44,000, the Model 3 — Tesla’s bid for an affordable, mass market sedan — is still far from Musk’s stated goal of a $35,000 price tag.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on exactly how many employees will be affected, but it will likely be more than 3,100. Tesla had a workforce of 45,000 in October, according to a tweet from Musk. Last year, the company grew 30 percent — more than the company can support, Musk said in the memo.

Tesla’s shares sank nearly 8 percent in premarket trading after the cuts were announced.

Thanks for recognizing the great work of the Tesla team! 45,000 people now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2018

This is Tesla’s second round of layoffs in less than a year — the company reduced its workforce by 9 percent in June to cut costs while it tried to pump out more Model 3s despite significant delays. The bet paid off in the short term: The third quarter of 2018 brought record-breaking profits for Tesla after two years of negative cash flow. The company had $6.8 billion in revenue, despite a litany of production delays and delivery issues. Musk touted the results as a “historic quarter” but stressed in a letter to investors that sufficient profitability of the Model 3 was “critical to make our business sustainable.”

Tesla’s fourth quarter results have yet to be announced, but investors were disappointed earlier this month when the company revealed it delivered fewer cars than expected despite attempts to boost production.

In a December interview with CBS, Musk said a $35,000 Model 3 would “probably be ready in about five or six months.” Musk stressed the same deadline in the memo, telling employees Tesla would need to deliver a midrange Model 3 in all markets starting in May.

Musk’s leadership has been under fire in recent months, after the billionaire was hit with a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission over tweets in which he made comments about securing funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share. The lawsuit accused Musk of lying to investors and sought to ban him from serving as chief executive of Tesla, which rattled investors and sent the company’s shares down 14 percent after news of the suit spread. While Musk later clarified he’d been joking, he stepped down as Tesla’s board chairman. Both Tesla and Musk were fined $20 million.

Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, will also be reducing its workforce by 10 percent — or 600 employees — later this month.