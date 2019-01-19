

Benedict Cumberbatch, shown at a fan event for “Avengers: Infinity War” on April 18, stars in “The Current War,” one of several Harvey Weinstein movies that could soon be hitting theaters. (Anthony Harvey/AFP/Getty Images)

When “The Upside,” a former Harvey Weinstein project, surprisingly won the box office last weekend, it seemed like a one-off.

After all, the disgraced mogul was forced from the business more than a year ago amid revelations of alleged serial sexual misconduct. He is facing a potentially long prison sentence and recently lost one of the few people on his team who could help him avoid it. Movies would seem a distant memory.

Yet a number of Weinstein’s films will soon be coming to theaters near you.

In a kind of cinematic equivalent of a posthumous fingernail-grow, a variety of distributors are preparing to release Weinstein passion projects. The mogul may have been pushed out decisively, his Weinstein Company sold off for parts, after dozens of women accused him of abuse, rape and other offenses beginning in October 2017.

But because the movie business works on a very long lead time — and because distribution is a thirsty business — much of the handiwork of the exiled mogul will soon be retailed to filmgoers.

The next former Weinstein Company movie to hit theaters after “Upside” will be “Hotel Mumbai,” a dramatization of the 2008 terrorist attacks in the Indian metropolis, starring Dev Patel. That film was bought by distributor Bleecker Street, the company behind indie hits such as “Leave No Trace” and “Captain Fantastic.” “Hotel Mumbai” will arrive in theaters in March; it is screening for media after a run at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. The film was bought by Bleecker Street from producers after the latter regained the rights post-Weinstein bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, a bidding battle is underway among several distributors for “The Current War,” the period drama about the fight to control electricity, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison. Among the players bidding for the property from the bank that holds the rights: the new company of David Glasser, the former Weinstein company executive who started his own firm in the aftermath of the scandal. The movie has been recut since its own Toronto 2017 showing, with Martin Scorsese even giving notes to the director.

Several former Weinstein titles are held by Lantern Entertainment, the company that bought the assets for $289 million after the Weinstein Company bankruptcy. But a few have reverted to producers, including “The War With Grandpa,” a Robert De Niro comedy based on a children’s bestseller. It has yet to find a new home.

All of these movies will follow “Paddington 2,” the British-bear sequel that grossed a modest $41 million domestically last year but was a major critical hit, ending up on more than 40 critics’ top-10 lists. The Weinstein Company held U.S. rights to release the film, but they were sold to Warner Bros. shortly after the scandal in fall 2017.

The movies are being rolled out with barely a reference to their original backer. A screening notice to the entertainment press for “Hotel Mumbai” didn’t mention the film’s origins. Neither did a news release or any marketing materials for “The Upside.” But the movies' presence throughout the business speaks to how influential Weinstein was, even as his downfall began.

None of the executives or filmmakers interviewed for this story wanted to be identified publicly, wary of a Weinstein taint on their films. But the consensus, they say privately, is that these films have potential because Weinstein was still making worthwhile movies even at the end of his career.

And “The Upside,” they say, proved that these films have life in them — most audiences don’t know or care where they came from. The Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston dramedy was made by the Weinstein Company as part of a years-long push by Weinstein but released by the mid-major STX Films last weekend. It has grossed more than $27 million to date, with a potentially rich holiday weekend looming. The film has the added burden of a Hart homophobia controversy, which did not seem to affect sales. STX bought domestic rights from Lantern. (Weinstein does not receive any money from these releases; he was fired from the company and is not believed to be a profit participant in any of the movies.)

Consumers are often asked to separate art from artist. Art from a maligned producer, they say, is a newer proposition.

One rival executive to whom The Washington Post spoke, who asked not to be identified so as not to publicly criticize competitors, wondered whether the fact that these movies came into existence because of Weinstein should be viewed differently from the case of an artist with troubles outside their work, given the fact that the executive was accused of assault in the very course of making films.

Executives interviewed by The Post also wondered what would have happened had Weinstein distributed these movies.

“You could look at the success of movies like ‘The Upside’ and ‘Paddington 2’ as validation of Harvey Weinstein’s taste,” said one executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity involving the former mogul. “Or you could look at them as successes that could only have happened without Harvey Weinstein.”

It isn’t just upscale dramas that bear the Weinstein stamp.

Warner Bros. has been developing a reboot of “The Six Billion Dollar Man” with Mark Wahlberg. It appears to be a standard big-budget Hollywood reboot, the result of a restless executive finding a title floating around studio libraries. But the company developing the movie did not own the rights — it bought them from a post-bankruptcy Weinstein Company.