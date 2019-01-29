

In this file photo taken on November 10, 2018, CalFire firefighter Scott Wit surveys burnt out vehicles near a fallen power line on the side of the road after the Camp Fire tore through the area in Paradise, California.(Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images)

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. has filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection as it braces for the impact of billions of dollars in liability claims for two of California’s deadliest wildfires.

The biggest utility company in the country, PG&E was recently cleared of blame in the destructive Tubb Fire, which blazed through Santa Rosa in fall 2017. But the company is still under scrutiny for its role in the Camp Fire — the worst wildfire, which razed the small town of Paradise in November and killed 86 people.

Mired in lawsuits, PG&E now has more than $50 billion in liabilities, according to bankruptcy court filings. It listed its assets at a little more than $71 billion.

“Throughout this process, we are fully committed to enhancing our wildfire safety efforts, as well as helping restoration and rebuilding efforts across the communities impacted by the devastating Northern California wildfires,” John Simon, PG&E’s interim chief executive, said in a statement. “Through this process, we will prioritize what matters most to our customers and the communities we serve — safety and reliability. We believe that this process will make sure that we have sufficient liquidity to serve our customers and support our operations and obligations."

[Read PG&E's full bankruptcy petition]

PG&E’s bankruptcy announcement has garnered criticism from investors, government officials and the public, who fear that the company’s actions will send utility rates skyrocketing and leave wildfire victims without an avenue for recompense. The bankruptcy filing immediately puts a halt to the wildfire lawsuits and consolidates them in bankruptcy court, where legal experts say victims are likely to receive less money.

Wildfire victims have little chance of getting punitive damages or taking their claims to a jury in a bankruptcy proceeding. Instead, they will have to tussle with PG&E’s creditors, including bondholders, for a payout from the company.

“The PG&E bankruptcy, while expected, has far-ranging implications beyond just California ratepayers,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital. “California had led the way, opening up its electricity and natural gas market, and PG&E was a dominant force. The result were lower prices for consumers, and that model is now threatened. Insurance companies and those who did not have insurance on their homes will left holding the bag, as PG&E will escape a great deal of financial liability. “

The San Francisco-based company is also asking the court to approve $5.5 billion in debtor-in-possession financing to fuel its operations while it undergoes bankruptcy proceedings. When it announced its intent to file bankruptcy, the company fenced off the entrance to its headquarters, bracing for public protests.

Only California and Alabama hold utilities “strictly liable” for fires started by their equipment. The liability applies even if the company’s equipment was working correctly and met safety requirements at the time of an incident, a high standard that last summer PG&E officials lobbied the state legislature to lower. Company executives said at the time that “yesterday’s laws will not keep up with tomorrow’s risks.”

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in 2001, when it blamed government officials and regulators for California’s energy crisis.

The company said it intends to pay suppliers in full for goods and services provided after the bankruptcy date. It has asked the court to authorize payment of employee wages, health-care and other benefits. It also asked for authorization to continue customer programs, including low-income support, energy efficiency and other programs encouraging clean energy measures, according to a news release.

PG&E’s stock sank more than 8 percent following the announcement.

Thomas Heath and Scott Wilson contributed to this report.