

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, right, participate in a groundbreaking event for the new Foxconn facility in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A major jobs deal President Trump has touted with former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker now looks uncertain: Foxconn, a supplier for Apple and other technology firms, says it’s scrapping plans to build a giant new factory in Wisconsin, opting to hire American engineers and researchers instead of a promised fleet of blue-collar workers.

“In Wisconsin we’re not building a factory,” Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Chief Executive Terry Gou, told Reuters. “You can’t use a factory to view our Wisconsin investment.”

The Taiwanese technology juggernaut initially pledged in 2017 to construct a $10-billion liquid-crystal display panel plant and create up to 13,000 jobs in the state’s southeastern corner over the next 15 years. The positions would pay an average annual wage of $53,000, the firm said — a solid salary in the manufacturing realm.

In exchange, Wisconsin agreed to give Foxconn at least $3 billion in state tax credits and breaks, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, a public-private agency that helped negotiate the package. The deal was much criticized at the time after it emerged that Wisconsin would not make money for 25 years.

[Wisconsin offered Foxconn more than Virginia and New York did for Amazon]

Under the contract, however, Wisconsin would stop some payouts if Foxconn did not stick to its word.

Foxconn, Wisconsin officials and the White House did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

Trump celebrated the deal in the East Room of the White House and attended a groundbreaking ceremony last summer in Racine County.

“I would see Terry, and I would say, ‘Terry, you have to give us one of these massive places you do great work with,’ ” he said two years ago in front of news cameras, adding that he told the company head: “The American worker will not let you down.”

Woo, the Foxconn official, told reporters the firm wasn’t sure how to proceed in Wisconsin, citing the high cost of assembling TV screens in the United States. Labor costs are steep, he told Reuters in the Wednesday report.

“In terms of TV, we have no place in the U.S.,” Woo said. “We can’t compete.”

The comments reflect a sharp reversal in a plan Walker and state officials had said would transform Wisconsin.

“The state of Wisconsin is investing in a once-in-a-lifetime economic development opportunity that will be transformational as the state will become home to the only LCD manufacturing facility outside of Asia,” Mark Maley, spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, told The Washington Post in a November email. (Maley did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.)

Foxconn has a history of walking back its hiring announcements.

[How Foxconn's broken pledges in Pennsylvania cast doubt on Trump's jobs plan]

The company grabbed headlines in 2013 when it unveiled plans to invest $30 million and generate 300 jobs at a new high-tech factory in central Pennsylvania. The state’s governor applauded the news, and economists predicted Foxconn would lead a local manufacturing revival.

But after the spotlight faded, Foxconn quietly dropped its plans in the state.

Trump and Walker’s deal with the company also sparked criticism.

Wisconsin’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau forecast the move wouldn’t bring profits to the state until 2042.

Walker lost his race in November to Democrat Tony Evers, who has slammed the Foxconn deal a as a “Hail Mary pass on the part of the governor.”

The reaction among residents was mixed. One Marquette University Law School poll found forty-six percent of registered voters said they thought Wisconsin was overpaying Foxconn, while 40 percent said the plant will generate as much value as the state’s investment.

Wisconsin’s offer of economic sweeteners to Foxconn was unprecedented in scale, analysts say. The bundle of financial incentives was larger than what New York, Virginia and Tennessee collectively pledged to Amazon.com to win its new offices, a Washington Post comparison of the two development projects showed.