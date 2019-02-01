

The Deutsche Bank towers in Frankfurt in 2018. (Michael Probst/AP)

Deutsche Bank, which has long been President Trump’s primary lender, has received an “inquiry” from two congressional House committees.

The subject of the inquiry and its timing were not immediately clear, but House Democrats have sought documents from the German bank for years about whether any of the hundreds of millions of dollars in loans it made to Trump were connected to Russia.

In a statement, Deutsche Bank confirmed that it has received an inquiry from two House committees, Financial Services led by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Intelligence led by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).

“Deutsche Bank is engaged in a productive dialogue with those committees to determine the best and most appropriate way of assisting them in their official oversight functions. We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations,” the statement said.

The bank had previously refused requests from Democrats that it turn over documents.

This appears to be among the first steps in House Democrats' plans to launch multiple investigations into Trump, his businesses and their connections to Russia.

Trump’s company owes millions of dollars to the bank, which is also facing a money-laundering investigation. It has also had a long relationship with Jared Kushner, a White House special adviser and Trump’s son-in-law. Kushner’s real estate company received a $285 million loan from the bank a month before the 2016 presidential election.

Asked about the joint investigation by CNBC Friday, Waters called Deutsche Bank “one of the biggest money laundering banks in the country, or in the world perhaps. And we know that this is the only bank that will lend money to the president of the United States because of his past practices.”

Deutsche is facing regulatory headaches around the world. In November, German authorities raided the bank’s offices in Frankfurt as part of an investigation into whether bank employees had helped customers set up offshore accounts to launder money. And the Federal Reserve is reportedly looking into the bank’s relationship with Danske Bank, whose Estonian branch is suspected of laundering billions of dollars from the former Soviet Union.

Deutsche Bank has said it is cooperating with all investigations and cut off its relationship with Danske in 2015. “We have received several requests for information from regulators and law enforcement agencies around the world,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement about Danske. “It is not surprising at all that the investigating authorities and banks themselves have an interest in the Danske case and the lessons to be learned from it.”