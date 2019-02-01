

Workers clean the glass sides of what will be the next home of Fannie Mae at 15th and L streets, NW, on Dec., 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

A decade after Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed under government control, a key Senate Republican on Friday proposed allowing them to return to being private companies.

The proposal from Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, marks a potentially important turning point in the debate about the futures of the housing finance giants. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac back more than half of the country’s mortgages, and lawmakers have been weary of tinkering with their structure, fearful that a wrong move could disrupt the housing market and the availability of 30-year mortgages.

The proposal provides a potential windfall for hedge funds and other investors who have spent years lobbying the White House and Capitol Hill to act on the issue. In particular, Wall Street has been vexed that both companies were sending their profits to the U.S. Treasury, rather than shareholders. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s stock prices rose more than 5 percent in the minutes after Crapo released his proposal.

“We must expeditiously fix our flawed housing finance system,” Crapo said in a statement. “My priorities are to establish stronger levels of taxpayer protection, preserve the 30-year fixed rate mortgage, increase competition among mortgage guarantors, and promote access to affordable housing."

The debate comes at a sensitive time in the U.S. housing market. Home prices and sales have largely recovered from the housing bust. But the market has slowed recently as mortgage rates have started to rise.

Also, President Trump has nominated Mark Calabria, the chief economist for Vice President Pence, to run the government agency overseeing the mortgage giants. Calabria has been a critic of the companies' and is widely expected to usher in wide-ranging changes if confirmed by the Senate.

The government seized control of both companies in 2008 as the housing market unraveled and the firms’ losses piled up. Taxpayers pumped billions into the companies, but over the last few years Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been piling up profits that feed into government coffers. The companies buy mortgages from lenders, then package them into securities to sell to investors.

Over the last decade, they have taken a total of $191.4 billion from taxpayers and paid $285.8 billion in dividends back to the U.S. Treasury.

Some lawmakers have advocated abolishing the companies and allowing the banking sector to take their place. Crapo’s proposal stakes out a middle ground. Under the proposal, Fannie Mae and Freddie would no longer be protected by taxpayers, and its regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, would be reformed. The measure would also establish funds to address affordable housing.

“This is an attempt to do structural reform without the average consumer knowing the difference. Nothing changes for consumers when he or she walks into a bank,” said Ed Mills, a Washington-based policy analyst with Raymond James. But if not done correctly, it could disrupt the market, including raising mortgage rates.

Said Guy Cecala, publisher of Inside Mortgage Finance, “By keeping Fannie and Freddie around, the plan effectively assures there is no disruption in the government’s support for the mortgage and housing markets — something that might not happen if you try to eliminate them overnight.”