Company Insider Title Date Action Shares Price Now holds
Sandy Spring Bancorp Mark E. Friis Director Jan. 22 Bought 1,000 31.86 38,368
James J. Maiwurm Director Jan. 22 Bought 1,000 31.69 4,456
Mona Abutaleb Stephenson Director Jan. 22 Bought 630 31.87 3,429
United Therapeutics Martine A. Rothblatt Chief executive Jan. 22 to Jan. 28 Sold 35,270 111.36 to 116.13 683,795
