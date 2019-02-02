Company Insider Title Date Action Shares Price Now holds Sandy Spring Bancorp Mark E. Friis Director Jan. 22 Bought 1,000 31.86 38,368 James J. Maiwurm Director Jan. 22 Bought 1,000 31.69 4,456 Mona Abutaleb Stephenson Director Jan. 22 Bought 630 31.87 3,429 United Therapeutics Martine A. Rothblatt Chief executive Jan. 22 to Jan. 28 Sold 35,270 111.36 to 116.13 683,795 Thomson Financial
Friis</td>
<td class="title">Director</td>
<td class="date">Jan. 22</td>
<td class="action">Bought</td>
<td class="shares">1,000</td>
<td class="price">31.86</td>
<td class="holds">38,368</td>
</tr>
<tr><td class="insider">James J. Maiwurm</td>
<td class="title">Director</td>
<td class="date">Jan. 22</td>
<td class="action">Bought</td>
<td class="shares">1,000</td>
<td class="price">31.69</td>
<td class="holds">4,456</td>
</tr>
<tr><td class="insider">Mona Abutaleb Stephenson</td>
<td class="title">Director</td>
<td class="date">Jan. 22</td>
<td class="action">Bought</td>
<td class="shares">630</td>
<td class="price">31.87</td>
<td class="holds">3,429</td>
</tr>
<tr><td class="company">United Therapeutics</td>
<td class="insider">Martine A. Rothblatt</td>
<td class="title">Chief executive</td>
<td class="date">Jan. 22 to Jan. 28</td>
<td class="action">Sold</td>
<td class="shares">35,270</td>
<td class="price">111.36 to 116.13</td>
<td class="holds">683,795</td>
</tr>
<tr><td class="credit" colspan="8"> Thomson Financial</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>"},{"_id":"XP23NXUB7BGR5BHHMMU5WKFLVQ","type":"element_group","content_elements":[{"type":"text","_id":"EAJ2T5BP3JDQHF6Y42GU76MBCI","content":"Trading as reported by companies' directors, presidents, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief executive officers, chairmen and other officers, or by beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of a company's stock."}],"subtype":"extra"}] Trading as reported by companies' directors, presidents, chief financial officers, general counsel, chief executive officers, chairmen and other officers, or by beneficial owners of more than 10 percent of a company's stock.
