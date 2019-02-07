

A BB&T Corp. bank branch in Louisville. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

BB&T Corp. and SunTrust banks will merge in a $66 billion, all-stock deal that will create the nation’s sixth largest bank in terms of assets and deposits, the two companies announced Thursday.

The merger reflects the growing consolidation in the banking industry. The two banks, who have a significant presence in the Mid-Atlantic, cited the need to “accelerate investment in transformative technology” as a major reason behind the combination.

The new company will have approximately $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans, and $324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million households in the United States, according to the announcement by the banks.

Winston-Salem-based BB&T Corp. owns Branch Banking, and Trust Company as of last September had 1,958 offices in 15 states and Washington D.C. Atlanta-based SunTrust is one of the largest bank holding companies in the Southeast. It was created by the merger of Trust Corp. of Georgia and Sun Banks in 1985.

The new company will be based in Charlotte and operate under a new name but continue to have operations in Winston-Salem and Atlanta. SunTrust Banks, Inc. is one of the largest bank holding companies in the Southeast. “This is an all-stock deal,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA. “Usually, all stock deals are done late in bull markets, since share prices are elevated. Conversely, cash deals are typically done early in the cycle since share prices are depressed.” The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.