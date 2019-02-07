Has this ever happened to YOU?

You’re scrambling to log into an important Skype call, but then you realize you’re surrounded by the shameful detritus of your existence! Now you must choose: tidy up and be late to the call, or let your co-workers see the avalanche of McChicken boxes spilling out of the garbage (tipping them off that you broke your cleanse after three days!)

NEVER AGAIN! Microsoft introduced a new feature to Skype on Thursday that allows you to blur your background, thus sustaining the illusion that you’re a functional adult!

Using artificial intelligence, Skype blurs the user’s surroundings while keeping the user in focus. The technology detects hair, hands and arms, Microsoft said in a blog post, ensuring users don’t accidentally end up headless or limbless. The function is available in the video menu on most desktops and laptops that have the latest version of Skype. The overall effect is akin to smartphone portrait mode. It’s been available in Microsoft Teams software since last year.

Relieved professionals exalted the news on Twitter.

Skype’s new background-blurring feature is a celebration of living in your own filth https://t.co/s4efbtQ3Hm pic.twitter.com/gYgsFIgrWP — Raoul-Thomas Campian (@RTCampian) February 7, 2019

Microsoft did warn that the technology might not be fail-proof.

“We do our best to make sure that your background is always blurred, but we cannot guarantee that your background will always be blurred,” the company added in the blog post.

Maybe hide your bong, just in case.