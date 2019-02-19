

Leasing for studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments has begun at Novel South Capitol at 2 I St. SE in Washington. (SK+I Architecture)

Leasing has begun at Novel South Capitol, a 539-unit apartment complex in two towers at 2 I St. SE with public and private amenities. The ground floor includes a courtyard with public access to a co-working space, conference rooms and a cafe anticipated to be open 18 hours a day to function as a coffee shop and a bar.

Developed by Crescent Communities and RCP Development, the apartments and amenity spaces have views of the Capitol, monuments and Nationals Park. Residents are close to Yards Park and the Wharf for entertainment, shops and restaurants and can walk to the Navy Yard and Capitol South Metro stations.

Building amenities for residents will include a rooftop pool with a two-level deck with Capitol views, TV entertainment systems with screening areas on the roof, in a club room and in an event space. The building also has an outdoor lounge with fire pits and grilling areas, a fitness center, an outdoor dog park and an indoor furnished “dog café.”

Residents can take advantage of 24-hour concierge and maintenance services, weekly fitness classes, pet services and resident events, as well as facilities for deliveries, including package lockers, dry-cleaning lockers and refrigerated lockers.

The available studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments range from 502 to 1,799 square feet and rent from $1,807 to $5,642 per month. The apartments will have wood-style plank flooring, white subway tile in the bathrooms, in-unit washers and dryers and quartz counters, tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. Some units will have a balcony or a patio.

For more information, visit novelsouthcapitol.com.