The number of Americans with a salary above $150,000 who rent their homes instead of owning them jumped by 175 percent to 1.35 million between 2007 and 2017, according to a recent study by RENTCafe, an apartment search website.

While many people assume that higher-income households typically own their homes, the researchers found that the number of homeowners who earn $150,000 or above increased by 67 percent during that decade.

The cities with the largest proportion of high-income renters include San Francisco, where 31 percent of people earning $150,000 or more rent rather than own; San Jose, where 21 percent of high-income earners rent; and Washington, where 14 percent of high-income earners rent.

Two other cities with high numbers of high-income renters include Seattle and New York City, each with 12 percent. The analysts looked at renters within the city limits in each location and didn’t include surrounding suburbs.

The two cities with the largest number of renters earning $150,000 or more were New York City and San Francisco, but the researchers acknowledge that a salary of $150,000 doesn’t necessarily qualify as being wealthy in those expensive cities.

Researchers also looked at which cities had the most growth in renters earning $150,000 or more. In Seattle, the city with the most growth, 7.4 times as many renters earned $150,000 or more in 2017 as in 2007. Charlotte came in second in terms of growth, with an increase of five times the number of renters earning $150,000 or more between 2007 and 2017.

