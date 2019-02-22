

Kraft Heinz salad dressing inside a refrigerator is a less common sight today (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg News)

Food conglomerate Kraft Heinz took a $15.4 billion write-down in two of its most powerful brands this week, a jarring warning that even the most iconic American names are vulnerable to shifts in consumer tastes.

The hit on the value of the Kraft and Oscar Mayer labels on Thursday highlights the struggles packaged food companies face as they try to keep up with evolving palates and the rise of smaller, organic and online competitors. Though Kraft Heinz boasts some of the most iconic, distinctly American products — Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Kraft Mac & Cheese — nostalgia isn’t enough to guarantee sales in the age of fresh-focused eating.

Consider Kraft Singles. The radiant orange cheese slices have been the gooey glue of American lunches since the 1960s. The founder of Kraft Foods, James L. Kraft, created early versions of “process cheese” with hopes of making a sliced cheese with a longer shelf life. Kraft and researchers found a way to kill off the bacteria that spawns mold, but it took another 15 years of tinkering before their individually wrapped creation hit markets, the New York Times reported. The product was heralded for the ways it sidestepped the failings of store-bought cheese. Slices didn’t dry out or curl up at the ends; they were beloved for their uniformity and convenience.

Now, the same factors that made Kraft Singles an American household staple are eroding its appeal for modern consumers, who prioritize fresh, natural ingredients and have a vested interested in how their food is produced. A June report from Nielsen found that fresh categories are driving nearly half of all growth in brick-and-mortar groceries, with fresh and perishable foods generating more than $177 billion in sales. Conversely, the volume of packaged products sold in the center aisles of grocery stores fell 1.7 percent.

"Consumers are seeking craft, not Kraft,” said Matt Gould, editor at Dairy & Food market Analyst Inc. “People want a story, and they want something that’s natural. They’re afraid of preservatives.”

Recent years have seen a spike in popularity of natural cheeses, and a corresponding drop-off in processed ones. Processed cheese sales fell an estimated 1.6 percent in 2018 — their a fourth straight year of decline — according to a study from Euromonitor International. The past decade has seen the evolution of the grocery store cheese section, as Americans have developed a more advanced taste for cheese, Gould said.

That might explain why consumers have turned away from Kraft Singles, which officially is a “Pasteurized Process Cheese Food” because it doesn’t meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s definition for cheese; to do that, it would have to be at least 51 percent real cheese.

Executives have tried to paint the cheese-stuffs’ unnatural qualities as a virtue. Peter Cotter, general manager of cheese and dairy for Kraft Heinz, told Bloomberg in October that the “melt” factor of Kraft Singles is a unique asset, a by-product of its artificial makeup.

"Honestly, you can’t get that in a natural cheese,” Cotter said. “It’s a unique product. The creamy smooth texture and melt of the cheese. The natural cheeses, they just don’t melt that way.”

Kraft Singles sales are flat, even though about 40 percent of U.S. households still buy it, Cotter told Bloomberg. And as shoppers have scaled back on processed cheese, so have restaurants. Last year, McDonald’s eliminated artificial preservatives from its own squares of American cheese (as well as its buns and Big Mac sauce) to show consumers its prioritized clean ingredients. Chains like Panera Bread and Cracker Barrel have jettisoned classic grilled cheeses from their menus in favor of sandwiches with artisan cheeses like cheddar and Gouda.

“Customers are becoming more demanding around really knowing what’s in their food,” Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald’s U.S. business, said as he explained the ingredient changes in a September conference call.

The bulk of Kraft Heinz’ products are suffering from the same shifts in consumer tastes and increased competition, and it’s showing in their business. The conglomerate, which counts Velveeta and Capri Sun among its bigger brands, reported losses of $12.6 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $8 billion a year earlier. On Thursday, Kraft Heinz cut its dividend by 36 percent. Chief Financial Officer David Knopf said the company expected to “take a step backward in 2019” in a post earnings conference call, and investors and bracing for the worst.

“We are not confident the company can build or maintain brand equity needed to compete in today’s consumer environment in a sustainable, compelling way,” Michael Lavery, an analyst with Piper Jaffray, said in light of Kraft Heinz’s write-down, according to Yahoo Finance.