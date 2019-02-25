

The 1,650-square-foot end-unit townhouse at 8039 Greenbelt Station Parkway, Unit 306A, in Greenbelt, Md., is listing for $358,000. (Michael Harrison/Redfin)

Home buyers who need three bedrooms and have a maximum budget of $400,000 often have to choose between an older single-family house or a newer townhouse. While a single-family house may have a little more space and privacy, the trade-off could be the need to budget for home repairs. An end-unit townhouse can sometimes increase privacy for residents.

For example, the townhouse at 8039 Greenbelt Station Parkway, Unit 306A, in Greenbelt, Md., is an end unit priced at $358,000. The townhouse was built in 2015. Monthly homeowner association fees are $267 and annual property taxes are $5,799.

The end-unit townhouse in Greenbelt has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring. (Michael Harrison/Redfin)

The 1,650-square-foot townhouse has two levels with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main level has an open floor plan with a family room and dining area with hardwood flooring, along with a powder room. The kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. A door from the kitchen opens into an attached one-car garage. Upstairs, the master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a private full bathroom with two separate vanities. Two more bedrooms share a hall bathroom.

The development has a park with a gazebo, a walking path and shuttle service to the Greenbelt Metro and MARC station, which is one mile away. Other nearby amenities include Greenbelt’s library, tennis courts and swimming pool. Several bus routes serve the community, including a University of Maryland shuttle bus.

Assigned schools include Berwyn Heights Elementary, Greenbelt Middle and Parkdale High. The elementary and high schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org, according to test scores, and the middle school is rated average.

For more information, contact real estate agent Monica Bryant with Redfin at 240-772-5401.