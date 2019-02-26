

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revived his public ridicule of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, a day after the agency asked a federal judge to hold the billionaire in contempt for violating the terms of a recent settlement agreement.

“Something is broken with SEC oversight,” Musk said in response to a series of tweets questioning the SEC’s motion.

The SEC is accusing Musk of breaking a deal to seek preapproval of any potentially market-moving tweets about the car company when he tweeted on Feb. 19 that Tesla would make about 500,000 cars this year. Four hours later, Musk tweeted that he “meant to say” the company’s weekly production rate would equal up to about 500,000 on an annual basis but that the total car deliveries this year would be closer to about 400,000.

The first tweet had not been preapproved as required, the SEC said in a motion filed in New York’s U.S. Southern District Court. Instead, Tesla’s attorneys saw the tweet after it was published and then reached out to Musk to draft a corrective second tweet.

In a letter to the SEC included in the motion, Tesla said that Musk’s initial tweet about production levels were in line with what the company had told investors during a January 2019 call and were “intended to recapitulate” that information. “SEC forgot to read Tesla earnings transcript ... How embarrassing,” Musk said in a tweet late Monday.

The SEC’s motion is the latest escalation in the battle between one of the country’s most powerful regulators and the eccentric billionaire. Musk has openly taunted the SEC before, including calling it the “Shortseller Enrichment Commission" and telling “60 Minutes” in December that he didn’t “respect” the agency.

The SEC motion filed this week could throw the electric carmaker into chaos, at a time when it is under pressure to repay hundreds of millions of dollars in loans due in coming months. It also turns up the heat on the SEC to prove it can crack down on the renegade style of rule-breaking Musk has popularized as a celebrity corporate chief.

The SEC did not ask for a specific punishment for Musk’s alleged violations of the settlement, but legal experts said the consequences could be severe, including an expensive penalty or forcing Tesla to take additional steps to rein in its CEO.

Last September, Musk reached a $20 million settlement with the SEC, which had accused him of lying to investors when he tweeted that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private. As part of the settlement, Tesla agreed to review Musk’s market-moving tweets and public statements before he published them.

“Another boxing match with the SEC is the last thing investors [want] as Tesla is already in such a pivotal period,” Daniel Ives, managing director of equity research in technology at Wedbush, said in a research note. The settlement last year, resolved a “black cloud” hanging over the company, Ives said. The latest incident “represents a wild card that could potentially bring this tornado of uncertainty back into the Tesla story until resolved.”