

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference in Washington D.C. on January 30, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters).

The U.S. economy is slowing but remains in a healthy state, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell told senators Tuesday at his semi-annual testimony before Congress.

The economy is likely to grow at a “solid pace, albeit somewhat slower than in 2018," said Powell. “While we view current economic conditions as healthy and the economic outlook as favorable, over the past few months we have seen some crosscurrents and conflicting signals.”

The Fed estimates the U.S. economy grew just shy of 3 percent last year, the fastest annual pace in more than a decade, but slower than President Trump’s goal. The Commerce Department will release the official growth statistic for 2018 on Thursday.

The Fed expects the U.S. economy will grow 2.3 percent in 2019. Powell urged Congress to address the “unsustainable” debt, inequality and low productivity growth, which he said were all factors holding back the economy’s long-run potential.

Powell, who has come under fire from Trump for raising interest rates four times last year, said in his testimony that the Fed is taking a “patient approach" to any future rate hikes because of trouble abroad in the European and Chinese economies and “ongoing government policy uncertainty,” a likely reference to Trump’s trade policies that have many business leaders and Wall Street investors on edge.

U.S. stocks have surged since Powell said in early January that the Fed would be “patient” on any more rate hikes. Nearly three-quarters of the 281 economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics believe the Fed’s policy is “about right” now.

Multiple outlets reported Trump had conversations about firing Powell at the end of last year, an unprecedented move that some don’t think is legally possible unless the Fed chair has committed a serious crime. But Trump appears to have softened lately as markets rebounded, and he and Powell had dinner together recently along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida.

Powell, who has just completed his first year as Fed chair, stressed Tuesday that Congress has “entrusted us with an important degree of independence” from politics and noted that he and his team are taking steps to be even more transparent and accountable to Congress and the public, moves meant to counter Trump’s criticisms.

Powell has been careful not to openly criticize the president. But former Fed officials have pushed back at Trump. When asked whether she thinks Trump understands macroeconomic policy, former Fed Chair Janet L. Yellen said Monday, “No, I do not.”

“I doubt that [Trump] would even be able to say that the Fed’s goals are maximum employment and price stability,” Yellen said in a radio interview with Marketplace.

Senators and the Fed chair are spending a lot of time discussing the appropriate size of the Fed’s balance sheet. Before the financial crisis, the Fed held about $800 billion worth of U.S. Treasury bonds. During the crisis, the Fed took the unusual move of buying more assets -- ballooning the balance sheet to $4.5 trillion -- in an attempt to get money moving again in the financial system.

Today the balance sheet stands at about $4 trillion as the Fed slowly brings it down, but there is a lot of debate about what the final figure should be.

Republicans have repeatedly criticized the large balance sheet and urged the Fed to scale it back, while many Democrats accuse the Fed of rushing to the aid of Wall Street and not doing enough to help Main Street after the crisis.

“I have long been concerned about the Fed’s quantitative easing programs and the size of its balance sheet,” said Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Fed has yet to announce its plans for the balance sheet, but top officials at the central bank have hinted that they might stop trimming the balance sheet in the next year, a move likely to leave the balance sheet well above $3 trillion.

