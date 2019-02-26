Anyone looking for information on renting and buying in Northern Virginia will find an abundance of resources at the 2019 Northern Virginia Housing Expo on March 30. The ninth annual expo will include workshops and exhibits for people who want to learn more about the home-buying process and who are researching rental options.

The expo will feature local government representatives, nonprofit leaders, and mortgage and banking industry representatives. Attendees can expect to learn more about location options, how to prepare financially for buying or renting, how to understand and improve their credit score, and how to improve their home’s energy efficiency to increase affordability.

Admission to the event is free.

The expo will take place at Washington-Lee High School at 1301 N. Stafford St. in Arlington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 30.

First Home Alliance of Woodbridge, Va., is the nonprofit partner for the event, which is a cooperative effort by the Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA); Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties; and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church.

Numerous organizations sponsor the expo, including the Arlington County Housing Division, City of Alexandria Office of Housing, the Prince William Office of Housing and Community Development, and the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

For more information, such as a schedule of free workshops, visit NoVaHousingExpo.org.