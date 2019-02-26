

Macy's shares were up in premarking trading Tuesday after the retailer had a better-than-expected fourth quarter. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Macy’s fourth-quarter earnings topped analysts’ expectations despite a bumpy holiday season. But the legacy retailer also announced plans to cut jobs as part of a restructuring plan to generate $100 million in annual cost savings.

The company said it will scale back on upper management roles “to increase the speed of decision making, reduce costs and respond to changing customer expectations."

Macy’s reached another quarter of double-digit growth in digital sales and saw strong returns on its brick and mortar initiatives. The company’s Growth50 stores — which take test projects, like mobile checkout, from one store to 50 — outperformed other locations, the company said.

Macy’s stock was up 1 percent in premarket trading Tuesday morning. Fourth-quarter revenue hit $8.46 billion — just over the expected $8.45 billion. Macy’s is projecting that in 2019, same-store sales, on an owned plus licenses basis, will be flat to up to 1 percent. Net sales will also be about flat.

“2018 was an important year for Macy’s, Inc. as we changed the trajectory of the company and delivered positive comparable sales for the full year,” said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chairman and chief executive. “Looking at the fourth quarter of 2018, while we delivered positive comparable sales against what was a strong holiday season in 2017, results were lower than our expectations.”

In the third quarter for 2018, Macy’s beat analyst’s expectations, offering some optimism for a strong holiday season. Same-store sales were up 3.3 percent, and the company’s third-quarter net income hit $62 million. Macy’s said digital sales grew by a double-digit percentage, largely off of sales from mobile devices.

In January, Macy’s stock plunged after the company slimmed its earnings outlook for 2019. Macy’s chairman and chief executive, Jeff Gennette, said at the time that though the 2018 holiday season started off strong, particularly during Black Friday and through the rest of Cyber Week, sales fell off in mid-December “and did not return to expected patterns until the week of Christmas.”

The retailer saw strong sales in fine jewelry, women’s shoes, dresses and outerwear. But that momentum was undercut by lackluster performance in women’s sportswear, cosmetics and seasonal sleepwear. In November and December, sales at stores operating for a least a year — including online sales — climbed 1.1 percent.

In its earnings report, Home Depot missed fourth-quarter expectations. Sales at stores open for at least a year were up 3.2 percent, though Wall Street had expected growth of 4.5 percent. Many shoppers have pulled back on housing projects and renovations. Home Depot shares were down 2.35 percent before markets opened Tuesday.