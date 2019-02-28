

The Bryant Street mixed-use project on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast Washington will include three mid-rise buildings with 490 apartments. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)

A mixed-use, transit-oriented development will be built on Rhode Island Avenue adjacent to the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station in Northeast Washington.

The first phase of the joint venture by MRP Realty and FRP Development will include three midrise buildings with 490 apartments, a nine-screen Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and more than 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail development. The development will also include a new street grid that will extend into the Edgewood neighborhood and provide roads into the property and improve pedestrian access in the area.

In addition to the new street grid, the first phase of Bryant Street will include a plaza, a dog park, a market building, outdoor seating areas and pedestrian access to the Metropolitan Branch Trail. The overall Bryant Street project will eventually have more than 1,650 residential units and 250,000 square feet of retail space on a 13-acre site.

Plans include expanding the existing retail spaces with a grocery store, restaurants, entertainment, neighborhood retail and 1.5 acres of green space as well as the public plaza for seasonal events and activities.

The development is in one of the District’s 25 opportunity zones, which are targeted areas to encourage investment in the city.

For more information and future updates, visit mrprealty.com and frpdev.com.