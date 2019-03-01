

Private companies seemed to fare well during the partial government shutdown. (iStock)

The U.S. economy added about 170,000 jobs in January amid the partial government shutdown, and the unemployment rate stayed at 3.9 percent, analysts predicted ahead of Friday’s employment report from the Labor Department.

The January numbers come after a 35-day closure that halted the wages of roughly 800,000 federal workers and benched more than a million contractors who prepare meals and clean and guard public buildings.

But the U.S. private sector appeared to chug along at a healthy pace. Economists said January was on track to be the 100th straight month of job growth since 2010.

Companies added 213,000 positions last month, according to the latest data from the payroll processor ADP and Moody’s Analytics.

The upswing followed a budget stalemate between President Trump and congressional Democrats over Trump’s push for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The showdown ended Jan. 25, with the president agreeing to reopen the government for three weeks while lawmakers keep negotiating.

“We know there was a toll taken from the partial shutdown,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com. “But the underlying tone of the economy remains firm.”

Paychecks have been steadily climbing, and more people are looking for work. December brought a slightly higher labor-force participation rate: 63.1 percent of Americans were working or searching for jobs, up from November’s 62.9 percent.

Job vacancies, meanwhile, have topped the number of available applicants for months. Last year ended with a surprise burst of hiring, with employers adding 312,000 jobs in December, smashing expectations.

The unemployment rate hit 3.9 percent last April, the lowest level in 19 years, as companies cast a wider net for recruits. Manufacturing, health care, construction and professional services have all lately flourished.

The shutdown got close to inflicting serious damage on this progress, but ultimately, businesses behaved as if it would end quickly, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. They kept hiring.

“Policymakers got pretty close to going over that cliff,” he said, “but they didn’t.”

The consumer confidence index, however, dropped to an 18-month low in January, from 126.6 to 120.2, according to the Conference Board. Economists who monitor that indicator did not expect such a plummet, which suggested that the chaos in Washington was dampening moods nationwide.

Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement that the slip appeared to be more of a “temporary shock” than a “precursor to a significant slowdown.”