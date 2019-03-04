

Plumbing has been around since ancient times, with Romans building aqueducts, marble baths and bronze pipe systems to keep their togaed bodies clean and their water drinkable.

Flush toilets came into the world in 1596, when a godson of Queen Elizabeth I invented a primitively constructed water closet he nicknamed “Ajax.” In modern times, we can luxuriate in jetted tubs, sit on toilets with heated seats and cook spaghetti in pots filled by special pasta faucets. Still, even our marvelous modern pipes and appliances often spring leaks, back up or just stop working. That’s where a good plumber can get you out of hot (or cold) water.

Washington Consumers’ Checkbook’s surveys of local consumers turned up dozens of excellent plumbing outfits in the area. About 40 of the more than 200 companies evaluated by Checkbook were rated “superior” overall by at least 90 percent of their surveyed customers. Fortunately, many of the service providers that rate best for the quality of their work also are among the lowest in price.

But as you’d expect, Checkbook also found there are many plumbing outfits that will soak you: For these, more than half of their surveyed customers rated them poorly overall, with reviews that frequently include words such as “overcharged,” “unprofessional,” “incompetent,” “rude,” “messy,” “no-show” and “dishonest.”

Here are some tips for hiring a plumber. For detailed advice, including ratings of more than 200 local plumbing outfits for quality and price, visit Checkbook.org/WashingtonPost/Plumbers. Until April 5, Checkbook is giving readers of The Washington Post free access to its ratings of area plumbers.

After you have identified high-quality, reliable companies, you need to consider price. To rate companies for the prices they offer, Checkbook’s undercover shoppers called the companies and requested price quotes for eight plumbing jobs. Prices varied dramatically for the same work. For example, to supply and install an InsinkErator Pro Series 750 garbage disposal, prices ranged from $280 to $825. And to supply and install a Bradford White model RG250T6N water heater, prices ranged from $889 to $2,438.

If you have a large remodeling job — a new kitchen or bathroom, for instance — getting several bids is especially critical. Not only is a large amount of money at stake, but the percentage variation in prices on such major jobs is larger than the variation on smaller installation jobs. Checkbook’s undercover shoppers recently obtained bids from local companies for a complete remodel of a large master bath and received price quotes ranging from $26,000 to $61,000.

The message is clear: Even for small jobs, it’s worth your time to shop around.

You don’t have to pay more to get good work. Checkbook found that many of the companies that rate best for the quality of their work also are among the lowest in price.

Unfortunately, although it’s fairly straightforward to get price quotes for plumbing installation or remodeling work, it’s often difficult to get accurate pricing for repairs in advance. Your best bet is to call a few companies — start with those that rate highly at Checkbook.org for quality and price. Then:

• Provide an exact description of your problem.

• Ask each company how it computes its labor rates (minimum charge and what it includes, price per hour after the minimum, etc.).

• Try to get an estimate of how long it usually takes to do the job.

• When the plumber arrives, review the labor rates you were provided. This will eliminate misunderstandings and may enhance timekeeping accuracy.

• Clear the area. You don’t want to pay a plumber $150 an hour to clean out junk from underneath your sink.

• Don’t let conversations with the plumber interfere with the work. While it is important to understand what the plumber is doing, there is a reasonable limit. Remember that the plumber is on the clock until he or she writes up the ticket.

