Ray Kelvin, chief executive of the high-end British fashion line Ted Baker, resigned on Monday, months after allegations that he made sexually suggestive comments toward employees and was prone to inappropriate hugging and touching at work.

Kelvin took a voluntary leave of absence in December after more than 200 employees released a petition saying Ted Baker’s HR department ignored earlier reports of harassment. The allegations spurred an independent committee to investigate. Kelvin has consistently denied any allegations of sexual harassment or other misconduct at work.

Employees said Kelvin made “sexual innuendos at staff,” stroked people’s necks, took off his shirt and openly talked about his sex life. When the petition -- which quickly drew thousands of signatures -- first circulated, the company said Kelvin often hugged shareholders, investors, customers and colleagues with hugs. The company also said it had “clear and robust” HR policies in place, including a 24-hour helpline for confidential and anonymous tips.

Ted Baker executive chairman David Bernstein said that since Kelvin founded the company 32 years ago, he has been the “driving force” behind the global brand. Kelvin founded Ted Baker in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1988. Last year, the Tatler estimated Kelvin’s worth at more than $660 million.

“We are determined to learn lessons from what has happened and from what our employees have told us and to ensure that, while the many positive and unique aspects of Ted’s culture are maintained, appropriate changes are made,” Bernstein said in a statement.

Lindsay Page, who has served as the company’s acting chief executive, will continue to lead the company.