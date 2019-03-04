

Three one-bedroom condos in the Crimson Condominiums complex at 1465 Harvard St. NW in Washington are listing from $389,900 to $409,900. (Alexy Saltekoff)

For home buyers with a maximum budget of $400,000, house hunting in the District can be frustrating. After all, the median sales price in the city was $538,000 in January, according to Bright MLS. Buyers who need only a one-bedroom home will have more options than those looking for more space, and they can even find newly built condos.

For example, two one-bedroom condos are available at 1465 Harvard St. NW for less than $400,000 and a one-bedroom unit is priced just above that. Units 101 and 102 are each priced at $389,900; Unit 201 is $409,900. Monthly fees are $167.

[One-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in Northwest Washington lists for $339,000]

Unit 101 has 513 square feet, Unit 102 has 528 square feet and Unit 201 has 674 square feet. Units 101 and 201 also each have a private patio.



The three condos in the Crimson Condominiums complex have wide-plank oak floors and all-white kitchens with quartz countertops. (Alexy Saltekoff)

These new condos in the Crimson Condominiums complex include open floor plans with floor-to-ceiling windows, wide-plank oak floors and all-white kitchens with quartz countertops, white tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances. Each unit has a washer and dryer.

The eight residences share a party room, which has a wet bar and a roof deck with views of the city skyline. The condos are within a short walk of the Columbia Heights Metro station and dozens of shops and restaurants. The neighborhood is also served by several bus routes.

For more information and photos, contact real estate agent Yianni Konstantopoulos with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 202-957-3339 or click here.