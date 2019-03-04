

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, Robert Greenblatt poses in the press room at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala in New York. WarnerMedia is hiring former NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt as chairman of its entertainment and direct-to-consumer divisions in a reorganization (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

WarnerMedia is getting narrower in the hope of getting bigger.

The company, which controls high-profile entertainment properties including HBO and the Warner Bros. film studio, is reshuffling divisions and executives, as new owner AT&T aims to keep pace with better-heeled competitors in a direct-to-consumer age.

The most significant change, announced Monday, comes as HBO and parts of Turner Broadcasting, historically two separate divisions, have been brought together under newly hired executive Robert Greenblatt.

Greenblatt, AT&T said, has been hired for the newly created role of chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct to Consumer. The company hopes the former Showtime and NBC executive can increase and tailor content on both HBO and TNT/TBS/truTV for a planned new streaming service.

His appointment follows the announcement last week that Richard Plepler and David Levy, who headed HBO and Turner respectively, will be leaving the company. In addition to the TNT-TBS axis, Greenblatt also is being handed a large degree of oversight for the company’s planned new streaming service.

Meanwhile, CNN Worldwide chief Jeff Zucker has been given charge of the sports units formerly in Levy’s portfolio, which includes Turner’s rights to NBA and Major League Baseball games.

And Warner Bros. chairman-CEO Kevin Tsujihara will be taking over Turner’s remaining content branch of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and Turner Classic Movies.

Essentially, the company is splitting up Levy’s former responsibilities under Tsujihara (animation and TCM) Zucker (sports) and Greenblatt (TNT/TBS/truTV), the latter of whom also takes over for Plepler at HBO.

AT&T reached a deal to buy Time Warner in late 2016, betting the latter’s technology and distribution infrastructure would fit well with, and benefit from, a vast trove of content assets.

Monday’s news marks the end of an era for HBO and TNT/TBS, which ever since the creation of Time Warner in the 1990s have been run separately, free to forge their own identities. The two have done just that, with HBO becoming an Emmy and subscriber powerhouse and Turner’s original programming on basic cable taking on a broader but still pedigreed feel.

What effect the moves have on both their content remains to be seen. Some fear that HBO could lose some of its distinctiveness that has characterized the network since it launched “The Sopranos” two decades ago and continues with “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” today.

Greenblatt noted in a statement that “WarnerMedia is home to some of the world’s most innovative, creative and successful brands and we’re in a unique position to foster even deeper connections with consumers.”

The moves are part of a plan by telecom giant AT&T, which was cleared by the DOJ to acquire Time Warner last year, to separate WarnerMedia content less by brands and instead form a general clearinghouse for video content. That strategy in turns comes in response to the rise of large direct-to-consumer competitors such as Netflix as well as Disney, which is making its own shifts in that direction.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey noted that the changes Monday “gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth.”

What effect the moves will have on Turner’s other content remains to be seen. A more immediate impact, however, will be on the company’s finances: Layoffs are expected as part of the streamlining, as AT&T, which paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner, looks to service its large amount of debt.