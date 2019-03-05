

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire was unveiled Tuesday at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland. The one-of-a-kind "hypercar" was built to mark the French automaker's 110th anniversary. (Pierre Albouy/Reuters)

To mark its 110th anniversary, the French automaker Bugatti celebrated in singular style, unveiling the most expensive new car in the world — La Voiture Noire, or the black car — in Geneva.

The luxury brand said the jet black sports car comes with a 16-cylinder engine, 1,500 horsepower and six tailpipes. But in case interested buyers have €16.7 million or $18.9 million lying around, Bugatti said it’s already been sold. The one-of-a-kind creation was handcrafted for a collector who probably identifies with the motto of company founder Ettore Bugatti: "If it is comparable, it is no longer Bugatti.”

At its debut Tuesday during the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland, Bugatti chief executive Stephan Winkelmann said the car he deemed both “elegant and puristic" was inspired by an earlier model, the Bugatti Atlantic, of which only four were made.

“And if you look at the body work,” he noted, “there is not one line too many.”

The most expensive car ever sold is said to be a Tour de France-winning 1963 Ferrari 250 GT. It was purchased in June by David MacNeil, chief executive of the automotive accessory maker WeatherTech, for a reported $70 million.

Bugatti was founded in 1909 and acquired by German automaker Volkswagen in 1998. It is known for such ultra-luxurious, high-performance sports cars as the Chiron, which starts at just under $3 million, a U.S.-based Bugatti dealer said. The sports version, lighter in weight and with a tweaked appearance, can run an additional $200,000.

The Bugatti Divo, a sleek sports car designed with “an uncompromising pursuit of the utmost aerodynamic efficiency” is even more exclusive. Only 40 Divos will be made, the company said, and every one of them has been claimed. The Divo will begin shipping next year, with a price tag of $6 million.

All vehicles are built to order — a process that takes 12 to 18 months to complete.

Bugatti did not identify the new owner of the black car. But as Motor Trend wrote in its initial appraisal: “As the black car sits, the thing is further proof that now more than ever, it’s good to be filthy, stinking rich.”