

Local service providers at the Redfin sessions will offer tips on repairing drywall, painting, tiling a backsplash and staging your home for sale. (iStock)

Whether you want to spruce up your home to improve your quality of life or to prep it for a spring sale, free DIY workshops hosted by Redfin brokerage in the District and Rockville, Md., on Saturday could help get you started.

Local service providers will offer tips on repairing drywall, painting, tiling a backsplash and staging your home for sale at the Rockville Redfin session at 1375 Piccard Dr., Suite 175. Service providers will offer tips on painting, tiling a backsplash, staging your home, replacing a bathroom vanity and refinishing your cabinets at the D.C. Redfin session at 2001 S St. NW, Suite 400.

Both events will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Bagels and coffee will be provided. A $100 Home Depot gift card will be given to each location as a door prize to one attendee. You must be present at noon to win the prize.