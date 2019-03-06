Bidding wars, which terrify buyers and spark joy for sellers, have practically disappeared in many of the formerly most competitive markets, according to a new report by Redfin brokerage.

Nationwide, just 13 percent of offers written by Redfin agents on behalf of their clients in January faced competition, which followed a record-low number of bidding wars in December. The January number represents a dramatic drop from the year before, when 53 percent of Redfin buyers faced competition for their offers.

In the Washington area, 10 percent of buyers faced competition in January. While that’s a bit above December’s 7 percent, it’s a big drop from the 48 percent of offers that faced competition in January 2018.

The lack of competition stems from two factors, according to Redfin’s analysis: supply and demand. The number of homes for sale has been increasing in recent months, just as the number of buyers has declined. Redfin reported that the number of homes for sale was up 5 percent in December compared with the year before and that the number of homes that sold was down 11 percent from the year before.

Bidding wars were down in every market where Redfin has agents. The biggest decline in bidding wars was in San Francisco, which dropped from 82 percent of offers facing competition in 2018 to 18 percent in 2019. Los Angeles and Seattle had the next biggest drops.

The most competitive markets in January were Portland, Ore., and Denver, where 19 percent of buyers faced competition, and San Diego, where 18 percent faced competition. However, even in those markets there were far fewer buyers facing competition compared with January 2018. Washington ranked 14th in competitiveness in January 2019 out of Redfin’s 18 largest metro markets.

For buyers, this is good news, since they can feel less pressure to make an offer quickly. Sellers may have to adjust to new market dynamics as the pace of sales slows.

For the full report, click here.