

The maker of LaCroix blames "injustice" for the popular flavored sparkling water's declining sales and profits. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post)

The leader behind LaCroix took the unusual step of apologizing for a bad quarter. Then he blamed the flavored fizzy water maker’s weak performance on “injustice” and compared the company to a disabled person.

National Beverage shares dived 16 percent Friday, one day after CEO Nick Caporella’s bizarre explanation for the company’s first quarterly sales decline in five years and 39 percent drop in profit. He insisted that neither “negligence nor mismanagement nor woeful acts of God” could be blamed. "Much of this was the result of injustice!” he said, apparently referencing challenges of the drink’s “natural” marketing.

The market for sparkling water has exploded in recent years, as consumers shift away from sugary sodas. Sales of seltzer have ballooned 42 percent in the past five years, according to Beverage Marketing Corp, with Americans spending $2.2 billion on sparkling water last year, Nielsen data shows.

Though LaCroix has soared along with the rapid growth of carbonated waters, the brand faces increasing competition from deep-pocketed rivals. Last year, PepsiCo released its own line of sparkling water called Bubly and spent $3.2 billion to purchase SodaStream, the do-it-yourself seltzer maker. Coca-Cola made an acquisition of its own, snapping up the Mexican sparkling water company Topo Chico, which has a devoted following in Texas. Fizzy drink makers also are branching out, offering a multitude of flavors and variations that are caffeinated, alcoholic and infused with cannabis.

The Florida-based company said revenue fell about 3 percent, to $221 million, in the three-month period ended Jan. 26. Earnings plunged from $41 million to $25 million.

In October, National Beverage was hit with a lawsuit that claims LaCroix contains synthetic ingredients and that its “all-natural” claims are false and misleading to consumers. The company has denied the allegations.

Caporella’s statement following the earnings report did not address the lawsuit, but he continued with a jarring metaphor.

“Managing a brand is not so different from caring for someone who becomes handicapped," he wrote. "Brands do not see or hear, so they are at the mercy of their owners or care providers who must preserve the dignity and special character that the brand exemplifies.”

As Mother Jones reported last year, Caporella has a history of lacing his corporate statements with unconventional language. In the company’s 2018 annual report he wrote:

“LaCroix – look at it again. La La, do you feel it, sense it? It lures you into being refreshed by just thinking of the name . . . LaCroix. That name has inspired a cult and has created an awareness that leaves each and every consumer with that special feeling of . . . the Joy of LaCroix.”

Last year it was revealed that some of Caporella’s boastful public statements about the company had drawn the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Financial regulators had asked National Beverage to clarify remarks the company had made in 2017 regarding “proprietary techniques” used to help speed its business growth. The agency also reminded National Beverage that its public statements must be accurate. The SEC said it had completed its review of the issue.