Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was so moved by the people who approached him at an airport to thank him for his service and say they were sorry to see him go that he decided to clarify matters in a Facebook post with a bold headline: “I AM NOT LEAVING.”

Carson said that he will continue to serve President Trump “enthusiastically” and is committed to completing his first term as HUD secretary. But if Trump wins the 2020 Election and asks Carson to stay on, he would “consider serving another term,” he said.

This comes days after Carson told a conservative news outlet that he’d prefer to leave public office at the end of Trump’s term and return to the private sector, where “you have just as much influence, maybe more, there.” Newsmax TV aired the interview Monday, it was widely reported by national news outlets.

But the airport experience Thursday apparently provoked a change of heart.

Following a statute covering all secretaries, Carson said, he will resign at the end of Trump’s four-year term. But he added: “Hopefully we will have turned this ‘aircraft carrier’ around by then. If not and President Trump desires that I continue, I will feel a duty to do so and would consider serving another term.”

Staring back at Facebook users is an image Macro of a smiling Carson, accompanied by an all-caps message: “I AM NOT LEAVING.”

In the airport today I was thanked by a number of people for my service to the country and they expressed regret that I...

HUD and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

