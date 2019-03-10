

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner carrying 157 people crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, killing everyone onboard. (Ben Curtis/AP)

A plane crash that killed 157 in Ethiopia on Sunday morning is likely to aggravate concerns over the safety of one of Boeing’s newest commercial jets, aviation analysts say. The incident comes as the company faces intense scrutiny over another deadly plane crash involving the same 737 MAX 8 model.

In a statement addressing the crash, Boeing said it has a technical team prepared to provide assistance at the direction of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.

“Boeing is deeply saddened to learn of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane,” Boeing said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team.”

With the investigation in its earliest phases, it is too early to know whether the crash in Ethiopia was caused by the same issues that doomed the Lion Air flight in Indonesia.

An Ethiopian Airlines executives said Sunday the airplane had “no technical remarks” and was flown by an experienced pilot. He said the pilot mentioned he was having difficulty and wanted to return before he lost contact with air traffic control.

Aviation analysts say they are anxiously awaiting the results of the Indonesian airline’s investigation and suggested the results could negatively impact business for Boeing.

“If this has any relationship at all with the Lion Air incident, it’s a pretty good bet that the [Federal Aviation Administration] will move to have all 737 MAX aircraft inspected immediately,” said Mike Boyd, an aviation analyst with Boyd Group International.

If the results of an inspection turn up significant design flaws in the 737 MAX, planes could be grounded worldwide, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief statement that it was planning to assist in the investigation of the crash, which killed everyone onboard, including eight Americans and 18 Canadians.

“The FAA is closely monitoring developments in the Ethiopian Flight 302 crash early this morning,” the agency said in a statement. “We are in contact with the State Department and plan to join the NTSB in its assistance with Ethiopian civil aviation authorities to investigate the crash.”

Boeing’s investors and customers seem to have shrugged off the issues related to the crash in Indonesia. Boeing had a banner year in 2018 amid accelerating international sales of its commercial jetliners. The 737 is the best-selling plane model in the company’s history.

The 737 MAX 8 has been an important driver of business for Boeing since it was introduced in 2017, and is critical to Boeing’s broader international ambitions as it competes with Airbus, its European rival.

Boeing has delivered 354 of the jets globally and has another 2,912 on order, according to market estimates maintained by Boyd Group International. The jet that crashed Sunday was one of five 737 MAX 8 planes operated by Ethiopian Airlines, which has an additional 25 on order. In the United States, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have 59 between their two fleets, with 304 on order.

The crash in Indonesia turned a harsh spotlight on the MAX 8, Boeing’s latest update to its workhorse 737. A preliminary investigative report released in late November found that a malfunctioning sensor and an automated response from the aircraft’s software left pilots fighting furiously to control the aircraft before it careened into the Java Sea outside Indonesia shortly after takeoff, killing 189 people.

The report found that a sensor measuring the plane’s “angle of attack” fed erroneous data into the plane’s flight control system, at which point an automatic feature kicked in, sending the plane into a nose dive.

The report stopped short of assigning blame for the crash. However, multiple pilots organizations in the United States were quick to criticize the company after Boeing disclosed that it had made certain changes to the MAX’s autopilot software — it added a new flight-control feature, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).

The updated software was meant to account for design changes to the 737 MAX and was supposed to make the plane operate as closely as possible to older 737 models despite having larger engines placed farther forward on the plane’s wings.

While the MCAS system was ostensibly added to make the plane safer, pilot unions in the United States said they had been left “in the dark” about the software update and criticized Boeing for failing to cover the new system in training sessions.

A Boeing spokesman did not respond to questions about whether the company had updated the MCAS system following the plane crash in Indonesia. Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, a union that represents pilots at American Airlines, said Boeing executives initially told his members that the company had been looking at potential software-design issues, but had not received word about whether the system had changed.

He said pilots at American Airlines still do not have flight simulators reflecting updates to the MAX 8.

“We have not been briefed on any changes to the software at this point,” Tajer said.

The company has not seen orders of new 737 models canceled as a result of the crash. Airlines considering future orders will be watching the situation in Ethiopia closely.

Two 737 MAX 8 commercial jets “have crashed shortly after takeoff. … The airlines are going to be very interested to know whether this was a problem with the airplane, the training or both,” said Henry Harteveldt, an aviation-market analyst with Atmosphere Research. “For airlines that are debating whether to order the [Boeing 737] MAX and how that would compare to other planes on the market, it’s very possible that tomorrow Airbus reps will get a few calls from people that have been considering Boeing.”

Faiz Siddiqui contributed to this report.