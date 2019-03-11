

The 1,360-square-foot condo at 1300 Windleaf Dr. #157 in Reston, Va., has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car garage. (Yasmine Tejada)

While a move to the suburbs may be one way to avoid high housing prices inside the city limits, even suburban homes in the Washington region can be expensive. The median sale price in Fairfax County, Va., was $489,950 in January 2019, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors. If your budget is capped at $400,000, you may need to look at a condo or townhouse.

For example, the condo at 1300 Windleaf Dr. #157 in Reston is priced at $389,000. Combined monthly condo and homeowner association fees — which include access to swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and more — are $340. Annual taxes are $4,414.

The condo is within walking distance of shops, restaurants and hiking trails. Reston offers Metro access and a wide range of recreational amenities, along with restaurants, shops and entertainment at Reston Town Center and other locations.

The 1,360-square-foot condo includes a one-car garage, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit has an open floor plan with hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and cathedral ceilings. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, and the master bathroom has been remodeled with ceramic tile flooring and a whirlpool tub.

Assigned schools are Aldrin Elementary, Herndon Middle and Herndon High, all of which rate below-average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org.

