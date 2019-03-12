1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside Stephen Strasburg's San Diego home View Photos The Washington Nationals pitcher is listing the four-bedroom, five-bathroom Spanish-style mansion for $1.325 million. Caption The Washington Nationals pitcher is listing the four-bedroom, five-bathroom Spanish-style mansion for $1.325 million. By Brandon Ruddy/By Brandon Ruddy Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Washington Nationals pitcher and San Diego native Stephen Strasburg has listed his home in the gated golf community of Santaluz outside downtown San Diego for $1.325 million, according to listing agent Brandon Ruddy of Keller Williams. Strasburg initially listed the home for $1.349 million in January.



Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during an exhibition spring training game against the Miami Marlins this month. He is listing his San Diego mansion for $1.325 million. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Strasburg was drafted as first round pick by the Nationals in 2009 and played his first game the next season setting a franchise record of 14 strikeouts. He pitched on Team USA in the 2008 Summer Olympics where the team took home bronze.

Strasburg has set numerous records, including strikeout leader of the National League in 2014. He was awarded both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy in 2009, and in 2012 he won the Silver Slugger award. He has been named to the all-star team three times in eight seasons.

Strasburg's four-bedroom, five-bathroom, Spanish-style home sits on a 7,779-square-foot lot. (Brandon Ruddy)

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, Spanish-style bungalow has 3,570 feet of interior living space on an elevated 7,779-square-foot lot. The property has privacy fencing and a gated driveway to increase the seclusion factor.



The professional-grade kitchen has dual stoves and subway tile backsplash. (Brandon Ruddy)

Rustic wood flooring on the main level and several elaborate chandeliers give the indoors a villa feel. The professional-grade kitchen with dual stoves and subway tile backsplash has mahogany-hued cabinetry to complement the rustic wood floors.

A media room with recessed lighting picks up on the Spanish bungalow motif of the home by using arches to visually divide the room from the rest of the house.

A full bedroom and bathroom on the lower level allow for private living space away from the rest of the main house.



The master bedroom has a private balcony. (Brandon Ruddy)

The carpeted master bedroom has a private balcony accessed via Spanish bungalow-style arch-top doors. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub. A separate shower is on the upper level. Another bedroom has a gothic-style chandelier.

A full-size dining room opens to the outdoor patio where there is a grill and serving station. Near the edge of the property is an outdoor seating area with adobe-style fireplace looking out to one acre of natural land.



The rear exterior of the house is largely paved with drought-resistant plants. (Brandon Ruddy)

The rear exterior of the house is largely paved with drought-resistant plants around the perimeter. A serving counter and grill station are near the entrance to the house.

The 300-acre Santaluz Golf Course, designed by Rees Jones, is considered one of the main attractions of the community.

Homeowner association fees of $475 per month cover the costs of security staff and general upkeep of the community spaces, including the 25 miles of private trails. Membership to the Santaluz club is available for an extra fee and comes with access to two clubhouses, indoor athletic facilities, a pool and outdoor tennis courts.