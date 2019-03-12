

The Zillow study recommends sellers around the country list in early May. Those in the Washington area should list in early April. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

If you’re planning to put your home on the market this spring, you may be wondering if there’s an ideal time to list.

According to Zillow, Washington-area homeowners who want to maximize their profits should consider listing their home for sale in early April.

Nationally, the ideal time to sell is between May 1 and 15, when Zillow’s analysis shows that sellers can garner an average of $1,600 extra or 0.7 percent above the typical sales price. In addition, homes listed during those two weeks are expected to sell six days faster than the median home listed during other periods.

[Two new online services are like Priceline.com for home sellers]

In Washington, sellers who list their home between April 1 and 15 typically get $3,800 or 0.9 percent more than the median sales price. Homes listed during that period are expected to sell six days faster than the median home listed during other periods.

The day a home is listed for sale on the multiple listing service can also have an impact on how quickly it sells. In the D.C. area, according to Zillow, homes listed on Thursdays get the most page views and are therefore seen by the most potential buyers. Nationally, Saturday is the ideal day of the week to list a home.

While not all sellers have the luxury of choosing when to put their home on the market, particularly if they need to relocate quickly, Zillow’s analysts found that sellers spend an average of about seven months thinking about whether to sell. Choosing the right time to sell can make a difference in the sales price and how quickly the property sells.

