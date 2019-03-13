

Envy, a 127-unit high-rise condo at 70 N St. SE in Washington, will include a roof terrace for residents with views into the park for baseball games and concerts. (Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners)

While the skyline surrounding Nationals Park has an abundance of construction cranes, many of the developments are apartments. For those who prefer to buy, sales will begin soon at a condo that provides direct views into Nationals Park.

Envy at 70 N St. SE in Washington, a 127-unit high-rise condo developed by Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, will include a roof terrace for residents with views into the park for baseball games and concerts.

The roof terrace will include an indoor kitchen with a fireplace and seating, along with outdoor seating, grills and a fire pit. Other building amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a two-story library, several resident lounges and bike storage. Residents will have the option of purchasing parking spaces and extra storage.

Some of the studio, one- and two-bedroom condos will also feature views into the baseball stadium. Others will have views of the river, Poplar Point, Buzzard Point and the new Audi Field stadium. The condos will have 10-foot-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, hardwood floors, Bosch appliances, porcelain tile in the showers and smartphone technology such as programmable thermostats. Some will include a balcony.

Prices are anticipated to be from the low to mid-$400,000s up to more than $1 million for two penthouse units. Sales are scheduled to begin this month.

