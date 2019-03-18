

The 1,620-square-foot Colonial, built in 1913, at 4222 34th St. in Mount Rainier, Md. — listing for $350,000 — once won the Mount Rainier yard of the year award. (DC Video)

The median sales price for a home in the Washington area was $420,000 in January, according to Bright MLS. Buyers with a budget that maxes out at $400,000 can find better deals in Prince George’s County, Md., where the median sales price was $285,000 in January. In addition, buyers willing to put some energy and money into a renovation can find a more affordable property.

For example, the single-family house at 4222 34th St. in Mount Rainier, located close to the District in Prince George’s County, is priced at $350,000. Annual taxes are $6,084.

Built in 1913, the 1,620-square-foot Colonial-style house once won the Mount Rainier yard of the year award.

The property includes a large wooded yard and has a rear deck and a front porch. The house is being sold as-is and needs updates. Original hardwood floors are in place on every level, and the first floor includes a bedroom and full bathroom.



The Mount Rainier house has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large dining room with hardwood flooring. (DC Video)

Upstairs are four bedrooms, two of which include sitting rooms that could be converted to an additional bedroom. The upstairs bedrooms share one full bathroom. The house has wall units for air conditioning and radiators for heat.

Located within historic Mount Rainier, the property is close to a Whole Foods grocery store, restaurants and entertainment. A Metro station is about one mile from the house.

Assigned schools include Mount Rainier Elementary, Hyattsville Middle and Northwestern High, all rated below-average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org.

