

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, on Dec. 13, 2017. President Trump did not re-appoint Yellen as chair, breaking with tradition. (Carolyn Kaster/AP).

An alarmingly high number of female and minority economists say they have faced discrimination and do not feel welcome in the profession, according to a survey released Monday by the American Economic Association that is prompting calls for sweeping changes.

Economics has been going through a #MeToo moment in recent months, and the survey results from more than 9,200 economists are the latest indication the problems are deep and widespread. Almost a quarter of female economists said another economist had made unwanted sexual or romantic advances, despite their best efforts to discourage it.

“We find the results very distressing,” said Ben Bernanke, president of AEA and former chair of the Federal Reserve and President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers. He said his top priority is to restore “simple decency" to economics.

Women have far worse experiences than men, according to the survey. Thirty percent of women economists say they have been discriminated against versus 12 percent of men.

[What it’s like being female at America’s biggest economic conference]

In another question that asked if the respondent had been threatened with retaliation if they didn’t agree to sexual advances, nearly 200 women said they had.

The AEA released a letter alongside the survey results Monday that pledged to take numerous actions including the creation of a code of conduct, a policy on harassment and discrimination, and the appointment of a lawyer who is an expert in sexual harassment and discrimination to serve as an ombudsperson that any economist can call and report issues.

“One thing is clear: There is systematic evidence of differences of views between men and women in terms of how valued they feel in the field of economics and whether they’re given a fair chance to demonstrate their skills and get promoted," Bernanke said in an interview with The Washington Post.

Overall, only 20 percent of women said they were “satisfied” with the culture in the field of economics compared to 40 percent of men, a higher but still troubling percent to Bernanke.

Economics has struggled for years to get more women and minorities into the field. Less than a third of undergraduate economics majors and in PhD programs are women, figures that haven’t moved at all since 2000 even as other technical professions like computer science have made gains.

[How a high school dropout became president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve]

The survey, which includes numerous questions about people’s experiences in their careers, was sent to everyone who has been an AEA member in the past nine years, an effort to try to include the views of people who have been so frustrated with economics they left it entirely. The vast majority of respondents teach at colleges and universities, but some also work at companies or for government agencies such as the Federal Reserve.

Some might point out that the response rate was only about 20 percent, but members of the AEA board counter that’s better than political polls and note their results echo numerous other studies. The data line up with personal anecdotes from female economists, who have come forward to talk about their experiences being ostracized in nearly all-male departments or outright groped.

“I don’t want to see numbers this high. I’m very hopeful that economists are going to look at these numbers and reflect on what they can do,” said Marianne Bertrand, an economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and chair of AEA’s Committee on Equity, Diversity and Professional Conduct.

[Trump claimed more women than ever are working. The reality is much more grim]

The AEA vows more vetting of economists who serve on the AEA board or receive prestigious awards, and there are changes in the works to AEA bylaws to make it easier to remove someone from the board who violates the code of conduct. Harvard University economics professor Roland Fryer, Jr. was on the AEA board when harassment allegations about him came forward in the New York Times late last year.

The AEA is also working on expanded mentoring programs and anti-bias training for economics department chairs. Many women say problems occur at their universities, which have their own set of rules and norms.

“One of my moves professionally was primarily motivated by a bullying culture in one department,” said Susan Athey, an economics professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business, at the AEA meeting in early January.

Janet Yellen, a former Fed chair who was often cited as one of the most powerful women in the world, also disclosed in January how she felt discriminated against as a young female professor at Harvard in the early 1970s. None of her male peers would co-author a paper with her, she said.

Yellen will become AEA president in 2020 and has pledged to continue the push to get more women and minorities into the field and to fix the culture of the profession.

Everyone acknowledges it will take time to see major change happen, but many take comfort that there was unanimous support in the survey for the AEA to take action.

“There is appetite for change. It’s a society-wide push for change, but it’s also happening in economics as well,” said Bernanke.

Related:

‘Please, listen to us’: What it’s like being female at America’s biggest economic conference

‘Nobody like you has ever done it’: How a high school dropout became president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve

Bipartisan group of economists call for a carbon tax in the United States